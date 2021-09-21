'Emmerdale' spoilers why is Liam Cavanagh LYING to Leyla?

Leyla knows husband Liam Cavanagh is hiding something from her.

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh is found out in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Leyla and Liam's marriage is hanging by a thread at the moment.

When the doctor's daughter, Leanna, died shortly after the pair got wed, the grief of losing his child sent Liam into a dark hole.

Since then Leyla's been treading on eggshells, trying to be sensitive to his terrible pain.

With the doc having landed a new job at the hospital in Hotten, Leyla decides to pop up and surprise him in his lunch break. But when the wedding planner arrives and tries to track him down she's baffled when she's told they've never heard of a Dr Cavanagh!

Why has Liam lied about having a new job? And where has he been going each day?

When Leyla confronts Liam, what will he say?

Leyla wants to know where Liam's been disappearing to seeing as the hospital don't consider him an employee. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah and Sarah flounder when Chloe – Sarah's donor heart's sister – starts crying as she tells them how lonely she is. It's Noah who eventually works out the right thing to say.

Watching on, Sarah twigs that he fancies her. Later, Noah tells Sarah he'll keep schtum about the secret meet-ups with Chloe if she carries on letting him tag along.

Chloe's been desperately lonely since her sister died. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah and Sarah try to comfort Chloe who's the sister of Sarah's heart donor. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy's life and livelihood are on the line now that he's doped a horse for Kim Tate. But she wants the vet to do more for her and is threatening to tell the police about his criminal activity if he doesn't do what he's told.

With Paddy trying to do his bit to help his wife Chas save the Woolie and to stop ruthless Al Chapman from investing in the family-run pub, will he cave to Kim's demands?

Village vet Paddy is caught up in criminal activity with Kim Tate. (Image credit: ITV)

