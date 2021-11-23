'Emmerdale' spoilers: Will Lydia Dingle keep her SECRET?

Lydia Dingle (played by Karen Blick) is alarmed as the police return to the village after last week's SHOCK turn of events on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



It seems like it's only been five minutes since the police were all over the place after THAT disastrous survival challenge day run by Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits.



The activity event took a MURDEROUS turn and led to the death of villager, Andrea Tate.



As another police investigation gets underway, Lydia thinks back to her disturbing encounter with a drunk and dishevelled Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) outside the HOP.



Should she say what she saw that night?



WHAT will Lydia do?

Lydia was left shaken after a late-night encounter with Liv outside the HOP on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV/Mark Bruce)

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) continues to keep a close eye on Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland), who recently attempted to go on the run with Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) son, Noah (Jack Downham).



Charity has made it clear she doesn't want Noah anywhere near Chloe, who has a dangerous dad who is currently in prison.



But since Kerry brought Chloe back to the village, and away from her own home where various dodgy dudes monitor her every move, it's proving increasingly difficult to keep Chloe and Noah away from each other.



Both Kerry and Charity are all too aware of the potential danger if Chloe's dad gets wind of what has been happening while he's behind bars.



And Kerry certainly doesn't want any more run-ins with Chloe's dad's hired thugs!



But will Chloe finally realise the severity of the situation and keep her distance from Noah?

Kerry catches Chloe with Noah again on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

This week's Emmerdale cast includes:



Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick)

Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)

Noah Dingle (Jack Downham)

Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)

Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter)

Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh)

Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper)

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards)

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter)

Brenda Hope (Lesley Dunlop)

Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade)

Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi)

Sam Dingle (James Hooton)

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley)



Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.