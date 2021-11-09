'Emmerdale' spoilers: Is Amy Wyatt in danger?

Amy Wyatt may be in danger thanks to her mum Kerry!

Emmerdale 's Kerry Wyatt is warned that her daughter Amy Wyatt could get hurt if she doesn’t track down young runaways Noah Dingle and Chloe Harris in the second of Thursday’s episodes (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Kerry’s been searching for teenage runaways Noah and Chloe.

With everyone determined to keep them apart, the young lovebirds have decided to run away so they can be together.

Trouble is, Chloe’s dad is a dangerous gangster and now two thugs have turned up with a warning for Kerry.

If she doesn’t find Chloe and Noah pronto, her daughter Amy Wyatt is going to get hurt!

Terrified of what the thugs might do to Amy, Kerry returns to the village to update Charity Dingle, Mack Boyd and Sarah Sugden on her encounter with the two meatheads.

As Charity pitches in to help with the search for the teens, it’s not long before they are found and taken back to the village.

Charity is relieved to track down Noah and Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Noah and Chloe are finally found. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity is adamant the young lovers can’t be together but Kerry privately has concerns about returning Chloe to her life of relative captivity… what will Kerry do?

Kerry is worried about Chloe. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Amy gets home to discover Keepers Cottage in a right old state…

When Meena Jutla found out that her ex-boyfriend David Metcalfe has gone on holiday with new love Victoria Sugden, she broke into the house that Victoria owns and wrecked the place…

Meena was hoping that she might be able to win back Dishy Dave, but it’s become clear that he’s moved on and has no interest in getting back with her!

Amy has no doubt about who might be responsible and it’s not long before PC Swirling is interviewing Meena about the incident…

Of course, Meena denies all knowledge and is soon told she’s free to go.

Billy arrives as Amy accuses Meena of wrecking Keepers Cottage. (Image credit: ITV)

Incredulous, Amy tells Meena that she’s going to prove it was her and it’s about to get physical between the two women when Billy Fletcher suddenly appears and intervenes.

Calling him her knight in shining armour does Meena now have Billy keenly in her sights?

Billy intervenes before things turn nasty. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm this week with an extra episode at 8.00pm on Thursday. There is no Monday episode this week because of the World Cup qualifier between San Marino and England.