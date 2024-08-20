Emmerdale spoilers: Will Taylor is terrified as the truth about Rose's disappearance is revealed!

The jig's up for Will Taylor as Rose's whereabouts are finally exposed.

The game is up for Emmerdale's Will Taylor as the truth comes to light about what happened to missing Rose in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Will has been falling apart ever since his ex Rose mysteriously vanished after he and his wife Kim Tate dumped her in the middle of nowhere. Not only is he tortured by Rose's disappearance, but he's terrified that their secret one-night stand will let slip and ruin everything.

After Rose's scheme to destroy Kim was exposed, Will and Kim banished her from the village by abandoning her and driving off — but soon she was never to be seen again. Will panicked when Dawn Taylor said that she needed to contact her missing mum as Evan might need a bone marrow transplant and went to desperate measures to avoid suspicion by texting Dawn on Rose's phone.

However, Will's deception is finally revealed as the truth about what happened to Rose unravels through a series of flashbacks. Is Rose still alive?

Jai Sharma and Caleb Miligan are up to something. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle is impressed when he spots John Sugden dealing with a big farming client. But soon things get heated when Cain confronts Moira Dingle over the whisky he found in her bag. Moira has been struggling after she faced the wrongful arrest and imprisonment of her son Matty Barton who had been accused of stabbing Samson Dingle.

Although Matty has since been freed and Samson sent to prison, the ordeal has caused tension in her marriage to Cain and she has been displaying concerning behaviour towards her loved ones. The devastating truth was soon revealed that Moira had seemingly hit the bottle to cope with her struggles, but can Cain stop his wife before she spirals into alcohol addiction again?

An intrigued Chas Dingle watches as her brother Caleb Miligan and Jai Sharma toast their new deal. What are the slimy businessmen up to?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1 see our TV Guide for full listings.