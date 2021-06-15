'Holby City' spoilers: Fletch in TURMOIL!

Adrian 'Fletch' Fletcher is in deep distress in tonight's Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

As the hospital is rocked by a major tragedy this week, it falls to Fletch to pick up the pieces while, at the same time, worrying about his daughter Evie, who’s in surgery after being stabbed last week by the drugs gang her new boyfriend Andrei has been on the run from.

Fletch watches on in horror as his eldest daughter develops complications in theatre and it looks like she won’t survive but surgeon Chloe saves her. As Evie recovers, Fletch blames himself for the devastation around him.

Andrei’s recently out of surgery, too, and Evie wakes wanting to see him. But Fletch is adamant that won’t be happening and tells Andrei he’s going to help set him up with a new life away from the gang… and without Evie.

When Evie finds out her dad wants to split them up, she’s furious!

Evie's annoyed that her dad wants to keep her away from Andrei. (Image credit: BBC)

Later, Fletch’s new flame Jeni tries to reassure Evie she’ll meet other boys. But Evie loves Andrei and tells her dad she will NEVER forgive him.

Meanwhile, having been rejected by Ange after their affair was discovered by Hanssen, junior doctor Josh is all set for his transfer to St James’s hospital, which will see him say goodbye to his former lover personally and professionally.

As they work together, Ange wonders if she can let go of Josh. (Image credit: BBC)

However, Josh and Ange soon find themselves thrown together again when they are forced to team up to treat a critically unwell mother and baby. By working together, Josh and Ange manage to save both lives, proving themselves to be quite the dream team.

Despite her promises to Hanssen to end their romance, will Ange be able to let Josh go?

Holby City continues on Tuesdays at 8.20pm on BBC1.