'Holby City' spoilers: Fletch’s fury as Jeni Sinclair tries to FLEE Holby!

Having reported his own girlfriend Jeni Sinclair after learning she grooms young girls for paying men, Fletch is struggling to focus on his job in next week’s Holby City (BBC1, 8.20pm – see our TV Guide for listings).

As Donna reassures him Jeni’s likely already in police custody, they both get a shock when Jeni then turns up at work!

With both Donna and Fletch under strict orders not to approach Jeni, Donna knows they must not confront her, fearing she could try to escape. So she urges Fletch to act normal and let the police do their job.

Jeni’s clearly knows something’s up, though, as she keeps trying to contact Fletch’s daughter Evie, and then learns Donna’s daughter Mia has been transferred to St James’s. Fearing she’s losing her grip on all her ‘girls’, Jeni sets the wheels in motion to leave Holby… immediately!

Fearing her plan is starting to unravel, Jeni plots to leave Holby... NOW! (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Evie turns up at Holby and tells her dad and Donna that Jeni knows they’re onto her - and they mustn’t let her get away. When Donna learns Jeni knows Mia is at St James’s, she fears her daughter could be in grave danger.

Evie knows Jeni will go on the run... and pleads with her dad to stop her! (Image credit: BBC)

However, it turns out it's Evie who's in jeopardy as Jeni tries to force the teen into fleeing with her. With sirens blaring in the background, Jeni legs it up onto the hospital roof, where she's cornered by Fletch. Is it Game Over?

Fletch catches up with Jeni. Will she finally get her comeuppance? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, hotshot surgeon Eli Ebrahimi finds himself distracted at work by his wife Amelia, who needs him to produce a sample for their latest round of IVF treatment. Is he up to the job or have their hopes for their own little family been dashed before they’ve even begun?

Eli feels under pressure both personally and professionally this week. (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, as Eli is feeling the pressure of not being a father, it's clear that new dad Josh is pushing himself to be the perfect dad to his newborn twins and partner to Ange. As Josh's mum Elaine worries he might be falling into old habits, what’s he hiding?

Holby City continues Tuesdays at 7.50pm on BBC1.