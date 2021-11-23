'Holby City' spoilers: Josh Hudson in THERAPY!

Josh seeks help for his bulimia by attending therapy - but will it be just what he needs?

After weeks of battling bulimia in secret, Holby medic Josh Hudson recently found the courage to open up to partner Ange Godard about his disorder. But as he takes his first steps towards seeking help, this week, it’s clear his recovery is going to prove an uphill struggle.

Having agreed to attend therapy, Josh is secretly daunted about his first group session, but is pressured by Ange (Dawn Steele) and mentor Eli Ebrahimi (Davood Ghadami) into going.

Ange is thrilled when Josh agrees to attend therapy to help manage his bulimia. (Image credit: BBC)

In the group, Josh meets Claudia (Lottie Tolhurst), and the pair soon form a bond as they refuse to take therapy seriously. Unable to open up about his feelings, Josh bolts out of therapy.

However, later, when Ange enquires about the session, he lies to her that it went well. Will the secrecy drive a wedge between them?

Meanwhile, Eli is worried that wife Amelia’s tumour has got worse when she’s cryptic about needing to see Max.

Eli is deeply concerned for wife Amelia - but does she have good news? (Image credit: BBC)

Amelia soon reveals she’s pregnant but the couple's joy is short-lived when Max confirms Amelia must choose between continuing her pregnancy or staying on the Proton Beam Therapy study…

Also, Hanssen’s still giving Russ the cold shoulder after learning he knew about Ollie’s issues. After Russ proves himself to Hanssen by treating a rowdy stag party, the pair make up and go out for drinks. Is Hanssen going to miss Russ more than he’s letting on?

Can a few drinks help Russ smooth things over with Hanssen? (Image credit: BBC)

And Dom’s mum Carole is admitted to Holby following a stroke - is she nearing the end?

Holby City continues Tuesday at 7.50pm on BBC1.