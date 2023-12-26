Hollyoaks: Baby HEARTBREAK for Mercedes and Warren?

Mercedes receives concerning news about her unborn baby

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Warren Fox's (Jamie Lomas) receive worrying news at her baby scan in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren's world was rocked by the discovery of Mercedes' pregnancy, as he knows there's a chance the baby could be his.

The lustful pair have been having an affair behind the back of Mercedes' fiancé and Warren's best friend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

Although ridden with guilt over betraying Felix, Warren is desperate to make a family with Mercy, and helps the anxious mum-to-be arrange an ultrasound.

Warren has his heart set on playing happy families with Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes is a bundle of nerves as she arrives at the clinic to see her baby on screen for the first time.

Thankfully, Warren isn't far behind and shows up to support her through the appointment.

But as the scan gets underway, events take a terrifying turn when the nurse delivers a piece of worrying news.

Carter can't bring himself to tell Maxine the truth. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) are enjoying their New Year's Day tradition of roasting one another over their previous relationships.

The friends try to get Maxine's boyfriend Carter Shepherd (David Ames) to join in on the fun, but the last thing he wants to do is open up about his exes.

The Hollyoaks High headteacher recently revealed to John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) he's secretly gay and has spent years trying to suppress his true self.

The men have also shared several sexual encounters, but Carter has angrily rejected John Paul's attempts to get him to embrace his sexuality.

Desperate for Maxine not to discover the truth, Carter makes his excuses to avoid playing her game by making out he needs to discuss school budgets with Sally St Clare (Annie Wallace).

How much longer can he keep hiding from the truth?

Andre is hurt to overhear Vicky badmouthing him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, the Youth Centre is in a mess after the Vicky Grant's (Anya Lawrence) New Year's Eve party.

Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) lends a hand with the clear up, but Vicky's concerned her friend is using Andre Clark (David Joshua-Anthony) as a rebound after being publicly rejected by Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

Feeling protective over her sibling, Vicky makes her feelings known to Leah, which leads tempers to flare.

Andre walks in mid-argument and is hurt when he hears Vicky revealing she has doubts over whether to trust him.

Darren is on a mission to get fit! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Darren Osborne's (Ashley Taylor Dawson) New Year's resolution is to get in shape for wife Nancy Osborne's (Jessica Fox) homecoming.

Unfortunately he's far from a natural gym bunny.

At the gym, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan) tries to help Darren get to grips with the equipment, but the pair end up getting competitive with one another.

Later, Darren opens up to Zain and reveals the real reason he wants to buff up.

His friend is keen to help, and tells Darren he'll support Darren with his training - starting from tomorrow!

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm