Hollyoaks spoilers: Abe Fielding calls the police after a break-in!

Abe Fielding is alarmed that someone has broken into the flat where he's been keeping Cleo hidden.

Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) is reeling after discovering that someone has tried to break into his flat in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s dramatic episode, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) gave birth to a baby girl but was devastated when her husband Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) was NOT by her side when she went into labour or for the birth.

Leela Lomax went into labour and was rushed to hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

A tearful Leela thinks that Joel seems more hung up on trying to track down his ex, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) than about the her and their child.

Meanwhile things take a sinister turn when Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) spends the night at the flat with her fiancé, Abe, unaware that Cleo has been locked up and kept captive in the flat for the past year.

How will Cleo react when she sees Peri in bed with Abe and should Peri be very worried?

Abe recently proposed to Peri with a ring that was meant for Cleo! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who has cancer, is trying to look to the future and decides she needs to do something positive and nice.

She thinks she should organise a christening for her twin baby girls and asks the McQueen clan if they can help with all the arrangements.

A scared Mercedes is trying to think about her girls' future. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at The Loft, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) makes a SHOCKING discovery that could implicate her boyfriend, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) in a serious crime.

An angry Vicky demands an explanation from Robbie but is left fuming by what she hears. Vicky storms off and decides to let Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) have some time alone with his daughter, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher).

In the mean time Robbie knows he has to patch things up with Vicky and comes up with a plan to surprise her with a romantic dinner.

However, it seems as though another person has caught Vicky’s wandering eye.

Leela lost her first son with Joel after their baby was stillborn. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Leela returns from hospital with her new baby daughter but is tearful and overwhelmed.

She opens up to Mercedes telling her that it is all too much for her to cope with.

However, what exactly is troubling Leela so deeply and has she been hiding a very big secret that Mercedes knows about?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.