‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ali Shahzad drops a bombshell on Misbah!

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is reeling when Ali Shahzad (Raji James) drops some bombshell news in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the day of the malpractice hearing and doctor Misbah already has enough to worry about without her son Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) revealing what Ali has been saying about her.

On his way to the hearing, Ali bumps into Mandy Richardson (Sarah-Jayne Dunn) who is furious after being ditched by him the night before.

After a few blasé and arrogant comments from the doctor, Mandy decides that Ali isn’t her type.

At the hearing, it’s clear that Ali won’t make things easy at all for Misbah as he arranges another meeting to discuss her wrongdoing.

Frustrated, an angry Misbah admits that she walked out of the hospital to get away from him!

Later, Ali drops by Misbah’s home for dinner with Shaq, and drops a bombshell as he gives Misbah some advice in a threatening manner.

What has Ali just told Misbah?

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is feeling anxious as she and her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) prepare to move into The Dog now that they are taking over as new management.

Diane is calmed down by Tony but when they arrive at the pub, they realise that the McQueens had no idea about the new management and that they were being fired or evicted from The Dog.

A furious Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) goes to confront Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) and Tony accompanies her, but Fergus has covered his back with the new contracts that state that he doesn’t have to give the McQueens any notice at all!

What are the McQueens going to do about the prospect of being homeless and jobless too?

Plus, feelings towards Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) change as his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) runs away and Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) puts the blame on his absent father.

Toby finds DeMarcus and manages to convince him to come home, but will DeMarcus be sticking around in Hollyoaks for long?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm