‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ali Shahzad names his attacker!

Doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is intent on getting justice in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following last week’s vicious attack, the scheming doc names his attacker to the police.

However, the anticipation of an arrest is soon dividing the Maalik family as they all begin to question each other’s innocence.

Which member of the Maalik family is going to be arrested for the attack? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However it looks like answers are about to be given when the police later turn up with an arrest warrant.

Which of the Maaliks is going to find themselves being carted off to the station?

Liberty's not pleased about Damon's new obsession. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) throws himself into decorating the Love Boat.

However his girlfriend, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is not too impressed with the amount of time Damon is dedicating to the refurb.

Liberty starts to question if his new hobby could be turning into an obsession.

The McQueen family staged a protest when they discovered they would be evicted. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after an intense protest about their eviction from their flat, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) starts to worry about Nana’s (Diane Langton) health.

Nana, along with the rest of the family has been busy protesting in the street and waving banners and placards outside their former home and business, The Dog.

Theresa is worried that it’s all too much for pensioner Nana however, Nana is determined not to sit still and everyone is stunned when she’s offered a starring role in a new commercial.

Nana McQueen gets a surprising offer! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, eco-campaigner, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) is worried about light pollution in the village with all the Christmas lights.

She decides to protest against the big festive switch on.

However, when Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) suggests that Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) could be a good ally for Zara, will Zara be able to set aside her feelings towards her?

Becky does have a habit of rubbing everyone up the wrong way!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm