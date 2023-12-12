Hollyoaks spoilers: Anita Tinkle is UPSTAGED by a CELEBRITY guest!

The fur is flying between Anita Tinkle (Ross Adams) and RuPaul Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Trixie Tonguelash calls in sick on the day of the fairy parade, which is being led by Anita Tinkle.

The news actually comes as a relief for Scott, that is until RuPaul Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi struts into The Dog, dressed in her finest festive attire.

And surprise, surprise... Anita doesn't like being upstaged by the unexpected celebrity guest one bit!

But can the ladies find a way of working together to ensure the event is a success?

Anita and Tia lead the parade through the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) bumps into Andre (David Joshua-Anthony) in the village.

It's the first time the two have come face to face since Andre dropped a bombshell revealing he's Vicky's long-lost brother.

Following their chat, Vicky decides it's time to tell Scott the truth about Andre.

He's also surprised when young Miley Carson (Avy Berry) confesses she thought her birth dad might have got in touch.

Realising his girls need him, Scott decides to put family first and heads home, leaving the fair in the capable hands of Tia Kofi.

Vicky starts to get to know her brother, Andre. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is intrigued when he spies Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) buying fancy underwear at the market.

Jumping to the wrong conclusion, Ste thinks Dilly is purchasing them for Sienna Blake's (Anna Passey) benefit - meaning she must have the hots for her!

His shares his theory with Sienna, who's horrified, forcing Ste to admit he may have got it wrong. However, he's sure about one thing - Dilly can't be trusted.

Later, Ethan Matthews (Matthew James-Bailey) confronts Dilly, who fears he's onto her. In panic, she tells Ethan she still has feelings for him.

Will he fall for her latest lie?

Will Ethan fall for Dilly's latest lie? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, unruly Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) finds himself grounded after his latest furious clash with stepdad James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

As tensions reach boiling point, Lucas refuses to accept his punishment and walks out of the family home!

Encountering friend Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), Lucas apologises for his recent unpleasant behaviour and the lads make up.

But then Lucas lands himself in further trouble when Scott catches him graffitiing outside the Youth Centre.

Terrified of how Ste would react, Lucas pleads with Scott not to dob him into his dad.

Darren's plans for Charlie's birthday go awry... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, it's Charlie Dean's (Charlie Behan) 17th birthday, so Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) decide to surprise him with a celebration tea.

The pair enlist the help of Charlie's girlfriend Shing Lin Leong (Izzy Yip) to make it a memorable occasion - which it is, but for all the wrong reasons.

Sadly things don't go to plan when Darren discovers the gas board have cut off their supplies after he failed to respond to their final demand letters.

Will the struggling dad go crawling back to Norma Crow (Glynnis Barber) for help?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm.