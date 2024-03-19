Hollyoaks spoilers: ATTACK! Frankie Osborne lashes out at her mum!

Frankie Osborne sends her mum Suzanne flying to the ground in Hollyoaks.

Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) leaves her mum, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) shaken and bruised in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and her husband Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) are trying to make amends with Suzanne after she overheard some upsetting comments from them in yesterday’s episode.

Darren reminds Suzanne that she and their twins, Frankie and JJ are family.

Later Darren invites Frankie to join him and JJ at the The Dog for a meal however things soon take a turn for the worse when the twins are left together home alone.

Darren feels he should apologise to his ex, Suzanne. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Suzanne bumps into Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and the two of them end up together in The Loft.

Frankie discovers her mum and Ethan together and Suzanne tries to get her daughter to dance.

However Suzanne doesn’t realise she’s just triggered her daughter’s trauma. Frankie immediately lashes out at her shocked mother and throws her to the ground!

DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) witnesses the scene and tells Frankie she’s taking her to the police station!

Abe Fielding has been manipulating his girlfriend Cleo and is hiding some BIG secrets. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the McQueens, Abe Fielding’s (Tyler Conti) very shifty behaviour continues.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) help Mercedes, who is pregnant with twins, sort out the garage.

Feeling sorry for Mercedes who is struggling, Prince comes up with plan to help her out.

He and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) put on a car wash at the garage to help raise money for Mercy’s unborn babies.

Mercedes was recently shocked to discover she is expecting twins! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is paying the price for his recent actions.

He is now ready to be discharged from hospital.

However the worried dad pleads with Dr Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) to let him stay in for a bit longer as he’s terrified what Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) can do to him in prison and he feels safer in hospital.

Ste Hay confessed that he was the one who killed Warren's daughter, Ella, in the hit and run. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Unable to let him stay in much longer, Sharon encourages Ste to make himself look presentable to show his kids, Lucas (Oscar Curtis) and Leah (Ela-May Demircan) that he is facing up to his punishment for the hit and run which killed Warren’s daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Are Lucas and Leah ready to show Ste any forgiveness for his terrible crime which left their close friend dead?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.