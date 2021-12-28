‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Becky Quentin hijacks event and causes mayhem!

Becky Quentin hijacks the Dee Valley Heroes Event at the hospital.

Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) swings into action and causes chaos in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the day of the Dee Valley Heroes event, but Becky has BIG plans to sabotage it.

The day doesn’t get off to a great start when the caterers back out last minute, and organiser Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is left scrambling for options.

Luckily, catering supremo Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is up for the challenge of organising the food, much to snooty Marnie’s dismay.

Becky Quentin and Ollie Morgan cause chaos. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, campaigner and conspiracy theory believer, Becky, is watching in the wings.

She and her new boyfriend, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) spring into action to sabotage the event.

They take to the street armed with bollards, microphones and even a scarecrow.

Cindy Cunningham confronts Becky and Ollie. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

A fuming Marnie is in despair as she sees her plans falling apart and threatens to call the police on the protest.

However, a defiant Becky is not about to back down.

Zara Morgan attempts to reason with her nephew, Ollie, and Becky. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) take turns trying to talk some sense into Ollie to make him see that he’s going down a dangerous path.

They warn him that he’s going to get into huge trouble if he avoids going to his sentencing which is also planned for today.

Will Ollie have a last minute change of heart and tell Becky he can’t carry on with their hijack plans?

What will Becky do next and how far is she willing to go to get her point across?

Later we see a glimpse of flames in the village as a flash-foward reveals an explosive future lies ahead for the residents of Hollyoaks village!

John Paul McQueen has some words of advice for Sylver. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) organises a family meeting, and makes a big announcement in a bid to make her son, Bobby, feel more at home.

However John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) can see that Mercedes’ husband, Sylver (David Tag) is having big doubts about his future with his wife.

John Paul pressures Sylver to come clean and tell Mercedes how he's feeling.

Will Sylver be persuaded to take John Paul’s advice?

Diane Hutchinson confides in Damon Kinsella. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) confides in Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) about Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) putting his fostering dream on hold.

When Damon suggests there are more reasons at play, such as living above a pub, Diane suddenly has a bright idea.

What has she got in mind?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm