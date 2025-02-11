Hollyoaks spoilers: Betrayal! Did Darren Osborne sleep with Kat at the party?
Airs Monday 17 February on E4 at 7pm.
Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is in a hungover state and can’t remember much from the night before in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Darren got drunk at the party being thrown by Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) and his boyfriend Lucas (Oscar Curtis).
Even though he'd only gone there in the first place to keep an eye on his daughter, Frankie (Isabelle Smith), Daz was soon knocking back the booze and partying like there was no tomorrow.
Tonight Darren wakes up at Dillon and Lucas’ house with a foggy head and feeling very rough indeed.
When he finally manages to make his way back to the family home he’s in big trouble with his unimpressed wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Frankie is fuming with him too.
A sheepish Darren attempts to apologise to his daughter but she’s not in the mood for his lame excuses.
Even worse, Frankie tells Darren, who can’t remember any of his antics, that he slept with Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim)!
Darren immediately denies it saying he just passed out next to Kat and spent the night asleep after drinking way too much. However, when Kat turns up at Price Slice she doesn’t seem to be backing up his version of events!
Meanwhile, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) comes to collect his bag of money from Dillon and tells the teen it’s missing.
Dillon is immediately panicked when he learns that Rex’s boss is involved in selling drugs.
A worried Dillon, who is unaware that he is being groomed by drug dealer Rex, scrambles to try and help him find the cash.
Later on Rex shows up with a cut to his face and Dillon presumes it’s from his boss who has lashed out at him. Rex plays along and tells him in order to help him set things right and save him from more danger he must steal a wad of cash from the Hutch.
However, over at The Hutch, it’s Lucas’s first day cooking. Boss Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has hired him, along with his dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) to be his new staff members.
Tonight Ste gives Lucas some words of encouragement and tells him if he does a good job he’ll buy him the laptop he wants.
Meanwhile, in the park bully Arlo Fielding, (Dan Hough), threatens his victim, Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) into making him do his homework.
However, after a pep talk from his dad Tony, Ro decies he’s going to face up to bully Arlo and not give in to his demands.
Later on nasty Arlo taunts Roand Ro flips as a fight between the two boys breaks out.
However, it’s Oscar Osborne (Noah Holdsworth) who gets caught up in the scrap and gets knocked to the floor.
Ro’s mum, Diane (Alex Fletcher) is horrified to walk in and see Oscar lying badly injured on the ground!
Is the lad going to be ok?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What's On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com
