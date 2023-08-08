Hollyoaks spoilers: BIG RELAUNCH! Tony Hutchinson pulls out all the stops!

Tony Hutchinson relaunches The Dog with a big party for the locals!

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is feeling nervous about the relaunch of his pride and joy, The Dog in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tony’s spirits have already been dampened when no-one RSVP’d to confirm that they would be coming to the event.

Tonight Tony is even more down in the dumps when the venue is pretty much entirely empty!

However, there’s a silver lining!

Tony gets a HUGE surprise when all his loved ones and friends and other family members show up at the last minute.

Everyone is in the mood for fun at Tony's relaunch. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Maxine Minniver is ready to party at The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tony is really moved to see that so many of the people he cares about have made a special effort to come along.

Delighted to have everyone under one roof at The Dog, Tony makes a heartfelt speech to all the partygoers.

Two people definitely having fun at tha party are Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) and Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna). Sparks have been flying between Pearl and Jack for a while now and tonight Pearl decies to make her feelings for Jack well known.

Jack Osborne is in high spirits at the relaunch of The Dog. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It seems the feeling is definitely mutual and before long Jack and Pearl are sharing a kiss!

Meanwhile everyone has fun celebrating the relaunch of The Dog by showing off their dance moves!

Jack and Pearl share a kiss on the dance floor! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Someone who is in high spirits is Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

Goldie has had a smile on her face ever since she met newcomer Carter Shepherd (David Ames). Tonight Carter is joining the McQueens for a family barbecue and it’s clear Goldie is completely smitten with him.

However does Goldie’s new crush feel the same way about her?

Newcomer Carter Shepherd has cheered Goldie up...a lot! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) arrives at the BBQ to spend time with his family and opens up to Carter.

However he is unaware that Carter is pupil Freya Calder’s (Ellie Henry) father.

Former teacher John Paul was responsible for leaving Freya with life-changing injuries after falling asleep at the wheel of a school minibus when driving the pupils out on a trip.

John Paul pictured at the fateful minibus crash which involved Carter's daughter, Freya. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) goes over to Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) house to check that he’s ok following all the recent drama involving his sister, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

Later on Sienna assures her boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) that she’s told Rafe everything and she has no intention of tearing Rafe’s family apart.

But can Sienna really be trusted?

Romeo has a nice time chatting to Peri much to the annoyance of his girlfriend Rayne! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the park, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is taking photos of his girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan).

However, when Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) wanders past she and Romeo start chatting.

Manipulative Rayne pictured with Romeo and Prince McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Romeo asks Peri how his mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is doing following her recent relapses.

Rayne is immediately jealous that Romeo is talking to Peri and later on she cruelly blackmails Peri into staying well away from her man!

Plus Peri finds herself under serious threat when Donna-Marie’s drug habit gets more and more out of control!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4