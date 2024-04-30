Hollyoaks spoilers: BINGO! Freddie Roscoe finds Fraser’s hidden fortune!

Freddie Roscoe gets his hands on Fraser Black's hidden fortune in Hollyoaks.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) finally hits the jackpot in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

For weeks Freddie has been hunting for the missing loot stashed away by ruthless gangster Fraser Black (Jesse Birdsall) many years ago.

Tonight Freddie returns to the Loft after getting information that it's hidden there.

As he continues the search in the Loft he comes across a memorial from Claire Devine’s funeral and later on he strikes gold when he finally finds the cash buried behind the Loft’s office wall.

However, it looks as if his celebration is going to be very short-lived as someone has caught him out and they want their piece of the fortune too.

Who has rumbled Freddie?

Warren Fox (above) has a job he needs Ste Hay to do in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) tries to recruit Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) into his dodgy activities and Ste’s son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) remains in hospital.

Ste is desperate to see Lucas but it’s twisted head teacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) who gets to Lucas first.

Warren Fox blackmails Ste into doing his dirty work in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Ste eventually comes face to face with Lucas, he tries to get his son to open up about his sexuality.

However, Lucas, who has been brainwashed by Carter says that he misses former headteacher Carter and needs his help.

Lucas Hay has a heart to heart with his father, Ste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Ste is shocked to hear what Lucas has to say and opens up to his son about his personal experience of being groomed into Far-Right radicalisation.

Ste can’t help blaming himself for the vulnerable position Lucas now finds himself in and, in a candid conversation, he tells him about his own experience of coming out.

Lucas in turn opens up and tells his dad that Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Das) is in love with him.

Ste promises to support Lucas every step of the way.

Marie Fielding pictured with her son Arlo and older son Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) is pleased when the visit from her son, Arlo’s, social worker seems to go well and Arlo appears to be settling in well at his new home.

However, when Arlo receives a mystery phone call it is clear that the young lad is keeping some big secrets and all is not as it seems.

What exactly is Marie’s youngest son hiding?

Cindy (centre) is getting married to Lizzie's (right) dad, Dave. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephane Waring) and Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) get closer as the two of them work on Cindy’s vows for her imminent wedding to Lizzie’s dad, Dave (Dominic Power).

But, a major DISASTER is about to be revealed when Dave realises he’s booked the wrong year for the wedding venue, leaving Cindy utterly devastated!

Will they be able to find an alternative venue in time?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4