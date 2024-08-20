Hollyoaks spoilers: BLACKMAIL! Mercedes McQueen threatens Joel Dexter!

Ste Hay is desperate to salvage his marriage to James Nightingale in Hollyoaks.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) gets tough with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes has discovered that Joel is back taking heroin again but has kept this information to herself so far whilst trying to help Joel back on the straight and narrow.

Tonight, Mercy switches things round and says she needs Joel’s help.

She wants him to provide an alibi for his dad, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to stop him from getting a prison sentence.

Warren Fox desperately needs an alibi in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Currently there is a two hour window that Warren can’t account for.

Joel is torn on what to do for the best. Will he be his dad’s alibi?

It looks like he’s not got much of a choice.

Tonight Mercedes ramps up the pressure and threatens Joel that she will tell his wife Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) about his drug taking if he doesn’t go to the police to help get Warren out

Joel and Leela married before tragedy struck and they lost their unborn baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Leela grows increasingly suspicious about Joel and Mercedes spending yet more time together and convinces herself that the two are secretly seeing each other behind her back.

Will she confront the pair of them over her hunch?

Leah is desperate to get her dad Ste and his husband James back together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the law firm, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) carries on with her mission to get her dad Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and his estranged husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) back together.

Meanwhile Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) ,who works with James at Dee Valley Law, notices that James has changed his will and questions why he has suddenly altered it to leave everything to Ste and his children.

What HUGE SECRET has James been hiding?

John Paul McQueen (above) is duped by manipulator Abe Fielding. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) pays Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) and her abusive boyfriend Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) a visit.

Abe continues to pull the wool over John-Paul’s eyes leaving Cleo even more isolated than ever.

Meanwhile, over at the Loft, Ethan Williams (Matthew-James Bailey) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) are still circling each other but the chemistry and lust between them is obvious!

Are they about to give into their passions?

