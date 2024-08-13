Hollyoaks spoilers: BLIND! Suzanne Ashworth is in denial!

Suzanne Ashworth refuses to believe Frankie's claims about her predatory brother, JJ.

Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) leaves her daughter Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) shocked and desperate in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode Frankie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) was floored when Frankie confided in him telling him that her twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) had subjected her to years of sexual abuse.

Suzanne has been blind to the torment and abuse JJ has put Frankie through. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Frankie begged Darren not to tell anyone else but with tensions mounting in the Osborne household it was all too much.

Tonight Darren spends the day with Frankie who is adamant that she doesn’t want the police involved. Frankie opens up to Darren and explains why she thought her grandfather, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) might attack her.

The more she reveals to Darren, the more he begins to understand her awkward and erratic behaviour since she first arrived in the village.

Darren goes to see Nancy (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Darren goes to meet his wife, Nancy (Jessica Fox) and their daughter Morgan in the park. He’s feeling really conflicted as he doesn’t want to break Frankie’s confidence but at the same time he wants to tell Nancy exactly what has been going on.

Darren upsets Nancy when he says he can’t see her again before her upcoming trial as he needs to give all his support to Frankie.

Nancy is due in court after Frankie has falsely accused her of pushing her down the stairs when in fact it was JJ who was to blame for the accident.

Nancy is utterly devastated that Darren seems to be abandoning her.

Frankie pleads with her mum to believe her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Frankie talks to her mother Suzanne and reveals that she first told her JJ was abusing her when she was just nine years old but that her mother didn’t want to know.

Frankie reads Suzanne excerpts from her diary which she has written on her phone.

She begs her mum to believe just what JJ has been up to all these years and the abuse he has been secretly subjecting her too.

However, Suzanne, who has always favoured her son, is in denial and refuses to believe Frankie’s version of events.

Jeremy goes to visit his mum, Martha (pictured above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, over at the Blakes, Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) visits his mother, Martha (Sherrie Hewson) at the nursing home.

Martha begs Jeremy to abandon his revenge plot against Sienna (Anna Passey) but he has more sinister plans and leaves Martha incapacitated!

Zoe Anderson (above) heads off to her first baby scan with Prince McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on, over at the potting shed, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is unnerved when gardener Jeremy overreacts to her son Daniel damaging some of his plants.

Jeremy confides in Leela that the plants hold a lot of meaning for him and says that he lost his children forty years ago and it is their anniversary. Is he telling the truth?

Plus, at the hospital Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) have been to Zoe’s baby scan.

Prince’s girlfriend, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is hurt when she sees the two of them together and decides she’s going to drop a bombshell at the McQueens which will leave them reeling with shock!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4