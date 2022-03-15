Hollyoaks spoilers: Bobby Costello is knocked unconscious!

Bobby Costello is knocked out in Hollyoaks.

There’s high drama when Bobby Costello (Jadyen Fox) is left unconscious in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on policeman Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) is worried by the accident that his colleague, DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) had when attending the special charity boot-camp he set up.

Zoe was injured when some weights fell on her and it was soon discovered that there was a safety stopper missing from the equipment.

Zoe (above) was left injured after an accident with a weight. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sam tries to put things right with Zoe and goes to visit her with a bunch of flowers.

But will Zoe be able to forgive and forget?

A perturbed Sam wants to get to the bottom of exactly what happened.

He starts looking through video footage of the boot-camp and is shocked to see Bobby meddling with the weight equipment.

Could Bobby really have done something so sinister that he knew would cause someone a nasty injury?

Sam Chen-Williams (right) pictured with Ethan Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Bobby is embroiled in even more trouble when he finds a leaflet lying around for a ‘specialised school’.

The young lad is fuming that his mother Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is contemplating moving him somewhere else.

There are soon some very harsh words flying as Bobby goes head-to-head with Mercedes.

However as tempers flare and things get increasingly heated, events take a dangerous and dramatic turn when Bobby is knocked unconscious!

John Paul McQueen is furious when his pupils capture his slip-up on camera. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Deputy Head John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) trips and falls when teaching a class.

John Paul has been battling alcohol addiction.

Pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) catches John Paul’s awkward slip-up on camera.

Later, John Paul is furious to find Charlie and fellow pupil, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) laughing at the footage.

An angry and humiliated John Paul takes drastic action.

Olivia Bradshaw stirs up trouble for Nancy in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, things grow tense when fellow Hollyoaks High teacher, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) discovers her colleague Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) is supervising the school camping trip instead of her.

Olivia’s not happy about it but later on an opportunity presents itself for Olivia to muscle in and gain headteacher, Sally St Claire’s (Annie Wallace) favour.

Olivia catches Nancy having an angry outburst at John Paul, who also happens to be Sally’s son.

Scheming Olivia wastes no time in letting Sally know about it.

Will it be Olivia going on the camping trip instead of Nancy when Sally hears the latest?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm