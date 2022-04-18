Hollyoaks spoilers: BODY CONFIDENT: Martine Deveraux bares all!

Martine Deveraux prepares to bare all in Hollyoaks.

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) dares to bare in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When, the nude model for Zoe Anderson’s (Garcia Brown) art fundraiser cancels at the last minute, Martine seizes the opportunity to step in and help out.

Martine, who has recently undergone treatment for breast cancer, wants to show everyone just how proud she is of her body.

Martine Deveraux gets ready to be a nude model. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Martine's friend Grace is on hand for moral support. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

How will the artists, including Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) take to seeing their friend and neighbour, Martine in the buff?

Tony Hutchinson is one of the artists! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s time for John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) to face the music as a SHOCKING confrontation forces him to admit how severe his alcohol addiction has become.

He finally confides in his mother, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) who is the headteacher of Hollyoaks High.

As John Paul, who is deputy head, reveals all, Sally is put in an impossible situation and forced to make a difficult decision.

Will she have to sack her own son from his teaching position?

John Paul was responsible for the terrible school mini-bus crash. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, as Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) struggle to keep their earnings under the radar, they turn to Ethan William’s (Matthew James-Bailey) accountant Asher for help.

But can they really trust Asher?

Later, Ste wants to take a risk when mould in the flat threatens his nephew, Daniel Lomax’s health.

Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirstie Leigh Porter) is desperate for cash to get the problem sorted.

Will Ste step in to help?

Ste Hay wants to help Leela sort things. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, things are tense between Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) and her other half, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) when pregnant Nancy has a go at him for his lack of concern for what she's going through.

Later on Darren gets some exciting news and is keen to show Nancy just how much he cares.

An impulsive Darren decides on a grand romantic gesture to make things official between them.

What exactly is he planning on doing?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm