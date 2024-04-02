Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Shepherd BRAIN WASHES Lucas Hay!

Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) falls further under Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) evil spell in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

For the past few months the twisted headmaster has been practising gay conversion therapy on his vulnerable prey, making Lucas believe that his feelings for best mate Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) are a sin.

All was going according to plan until Carter discovered Lucas had arranged a hook-up with an older guy he met online.

It's the morning after and Lucas is full of remorse for his actions as he tells Carter he'll do anything to get back on the 'right' path.

Will Lucas ever wise up to Carter's cruel manipulation? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

When Carter questions what led him to seek out a stranger, Lucas admits he tried to kiss Dillon but was rejected.

Carter's sickened by the revelation and tells Lucas the only way he's going to win his battle is by cutting Dillon out of his life for good.

Taken in by Carter's manipulation, Lucas knows what he's got to do.

Later on Dillon tries to reach out to Lucas but finds himself on the receiving end of a vicious verbal attack.

Abe gives Cleo the silent treatment when he returns from Dublin. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) returns to the village following his dash to Dublin.

The newcomer made the impromptu trip overseas to see younger brother Arlo - who was discovered to be living in the Irish capital after doing a disappearing act - but failed to tell mum Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) what he was up to.

And now he's back it's clear Abe's web of lies is still a tangled mess.

Not wanting to discuss what went on in Dublin, Abe initially gives girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) the cold shoulder, before realising the error of his ways and apologising.

Meanwhile, Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) tells Cleo she's thought of a way they can help Marie, who's in bits not knowing what's happened to Arlo.

But will Abe welcome their interference?

Dilly is miffed when Prince pips her to the post for a job at The Loft. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Loft, Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is surprised to find new beau Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) working behind the bar.

Wanting her own slice of the action, Dilly approaches Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to ask if he's got any work going.

But her hopes of becoming the Loft's latest barmaid are dashed when she finds out Ethan has already given the job to Prince.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm