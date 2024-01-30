Hollyoaks spoilers: Carter Shepherd BRAINWASHES Lucas Hay!

Carter Shepherd (David Ames) continues his manipulation of sexually confused Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The closeted headteacher has set his sights on mentoring the troubled teen, but has a dangerous ulterior motive.

Lucas has developed feelings for best mate Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass), but he's got competition in the form of Freya Calder (Ellie Henry).

In turmoil over the pair's blossoming relationship, Lucas hits the bottle. He's found in the school by Freya and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence), but can they help him?

After Lucas fails to turn up to class, Carter and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) search the school for him. The missing student makes a call to Dillon's phone, but Carter picks up.

Believing he's speaking to the object of his affections, Lucas starts pouring his heart out as Carter listens in...

Is Lucas in danger from Carter? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) receives a call from the school and sends husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) to deal with the situation.

Discussing Lucas's unruly behaviour with Carter, James is intrigued to hear the head is planning a roll out a new initiative which he believes will help the wayward lad.

Wanting to get started immediately, cunning Carter sends James to get a coffee while he turns his attentions to Lucas.

Leah is being haunted by nightmares of Ella's fatal accident. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste's other child, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is rapidly going off the rails.

The teen is being haunted by nightmares of the crash that killed her best friend Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Concerned Ste confides in Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and she offers to enquire about counselling sessions for the struggling teen.

Meanwhile, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is called into the police station for questioning with DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) after a breakthrough in investigation of Ella's death.

Zoe and Sharon are on the receiving end of Leah's fury. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Theresa recently remembered there was a fourth vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

Does that mean the cops have worked out it was James's car and that Ste was behind the wheel?

Later at The Dog, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) kicks off at both Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) and Zoe over Felix's alleged involvement in the incident that claimed Ella's life.

Will Sienna discover where Dilly has been hiding Rafe's dead body? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is reeling in disbelief over Dilly Harcourt's (Emma Johnsey-Smith) confession that she killed Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon).

Putting the pieces together, Sienna and sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) head into the manor house basement to find out if Dilly was telling the truth about doing away with her husband.

What horrors await them?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm