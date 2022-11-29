Hollyoaks spoilers: CAUGHT OUT? Eric Foster is forced to hide!

Eric Foster has to hide when his brother, Tony, nearly catches him out in Hollyoaks.

Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is sent into a panic when his phone goes missing in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on his sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) confronts him when she learns that he’s still regularly posting on the women-hating forum, Men First.

An ashamed Eric tells his sisters that the men on the forum are the only friends he’s got.

Eric has been posting more hate message online. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Verity tries to assure him that people will love him if he can only let his guard down and give them a chance.

Feeling that she can’t trust Eric, she secretly takes his phone and writes a comment on the forum telling the forum members that she is Eric’s sister and from now on Eric won’t be coming back onto the site.

However, while she is online she opens a link relating to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and is appalled by what she finds.

Maxine Minniver was recently attacked during a night out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) tells Eric that Verity has hacked his account.

Realising his phone has vanished, Eric is on a desperate mission to retrieve it.

When his brother Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) walks in on him, Eric is forced to hide.

Later, and realising what Verity must have seen while hacking his account, he goes back onto the forum and reassures his forum pals, telling them not to worry, he’s going to silence Verity to make sure she doesn’t blab!

Eric pictured with Mason Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the McQueens, no-one believes Goldie (Chelsee Healey) when she warns them about, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) and what he’s been up to but Bobby later takes his revenge by threatening Goldie.

Later when Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) finds out that serial killer, Silas Blissett’s (Jeff Rawle) book hasn’t been returned she warns Goldie that if it’s not returned by the end of the day she will no longer be part of the McQueen family.

Bobby and Goldie have gone head to head in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) tries to get Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) on board with her new job and Sienna reluctantly gives her her blessing.

Plus, it’s the last day of the nativity that Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has been co-ordinating and he is overwhelmed with the workload.

With the performance looming, Romeo reluctantly agrees to give Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) the starring role back.

However Olivia has some demands!

Scheming Olivia has some demands for Romeo! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere over at Dee Valley Law, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is desperately trying to contact Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) after making some very alarming discoveries relating to her brother Eric Foster (Angus Castlle-Doughty).

However, before Verity can get through to her, a mystery person creeps up behind her and attacks her.

Verity is hit over the head and a heavy bookcase is pushed over on top of her!

As the attacker runs off, and Verity lies trapped and injured, will anyone come to her rescue?

Verity Hutchinson (above) is attacked by a mystery person! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’She) helps Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) plan a romantic proposal for Verity at the park.

However a Christmas aerobics class forces them to change locations, and Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) agrees to help out by letting Shaq plan his proposal at the gym.

Will Shaq discover Verity is in terrible trouble and run to her rescue before it’s too late?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4