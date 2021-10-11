‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Celeste Faroe suspects foul play

Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) has a hunch that there has been evil play in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the disappearance of her father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), Celeste is certain that there is more to it than meets the eye.

A worried Celeste confides in her mum, Martine (Kelle Bryan), and reveals a BIG secret in the process.

Ruthless Fergus Collins makes a BIG decision. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, it’s a race against time as a hacker tries to crack open Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) dodgy Operation Bluebird.

They try to take Fergus, who has set up a spying system on CCTV, down but will they be successful?

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) struggles to keep a secret after overhearing a VERY damning conversation.

Later, Fergus makes a big decision about his operation, and receives an offer he may not be able to refuse, but will his conscience get in the way?

Maxine Minniver has stepped in to help Leah rehearse. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

It’s the day of the dance competition, the Blackpool Palooza and the stress of going against her teacher Trish Minniver’s (Denise Welch) plans is getting to dance student Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan).

Can Leah impress the judges and will she use the new moves that Maxine has taught her? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, it becomes clear why the competition is so important to Trish, but will Leah be able to go through with the new moves that Trish’s daughter Maxine (Nikki Sanderson) has come up with to help her win the competition, or will Leah stick to Trish’s strict routine?

Trish Minniver has gone all out to be victorious at the dance competition. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, a fallout between Trish and Maxine results in Maxine being kicked out of the flat.

A stressed out Trish gives Fergus an ultimatum.

Either he finds the money for them to go to Mexico, or he can find himself a new fiancée.

Will Fergus be able to hang onto Trish?

Shaq recently learnt the truth about his father from Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) continues ignoring calls from his father Ali Shahzad (Raji James) but living in the same village means Shaq can’t avoid doctor Ali forever.

Shaq soon bumps into his dad and tells him that he knows about him wanting Misbah (Harvey Virdi) to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him.

Doctor Ali is Shaq's biological father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Ali visits Shaq at home and makes it sound as though he only asked for an abortion to protect a distraught Misbah.

Whose version of events will Shaq choose to believe? Misbah’s or Ali’s?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm