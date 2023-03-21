Hollyoaks spoilers: Cindy Cunningham faces DISASTER!

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is in deep trouble and it’s about to get worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Having failed to renew the insurance on The Grand Bazaar, a desperate Cindy comes up with a new plan to get bank manager, Alex, on side.

However her friends, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) doubt that market owner, Cindy’s, extravagant plans will work out as she hopes.

Cindy had planned a girls' day out with her bank manager to try and win her over and entice her into lending her more money but it ends in disaster when Alex ends up having an allergic reaction to one of the cocktails!

Beau makes a worrying discovery in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is more worried than ever about the safety of his family when his son Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) wakes up and discovers The Dog has been broken into.

Later that night, Beau discovers a hooded figure in The Dog!

Who is creeping about?

There is more to worry about when Beau discovers something in the CCTV footage which he hides from the family and detective Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown).

Beginning to fear the worst and feeling unsafe in her own home, Diane along with the children, goes to stay at Scott Drinkwell’s (Ross Adams) for the night, leaving Tony and his son to protect the pub.

Diane decides she and the children would be better off staying elsewhere in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, a caring Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) suggests to Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) that they should adapt the workplace to suit their new Brooke.

The Love Boat owner comes up with an idea but should he have spoken to Brooke first without jumping to assumptions?

Sharon (above) is the latest arrival in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, friendships blossom as Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) opens up to newcomer Sharon (Jamelia) about why her and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) don’t have DeMarcus’ blessing.

Sharon offers to have a word with the concerned teen to help heal the wounds that have been created in the family.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4