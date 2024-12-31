Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo McQueen comes out of her coma and reveals the truth about Abe?

Is Cleo about to reveal the horrifying truth about Abe?

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is about to reveal to Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) the TRUTH about monster Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Tonight, Peri arrives at the Lomaxes in a daze following a traumatic experience with Abe.

With the Lomax household full of people she decides she can’t stay and needs to leave, but a message from Abe stops her in her tracks.

Peri has been left traumatised by her experience with Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

With her mum, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter), already aware that something is very wrong, will Peri tell Leela the truth, that Abe is a danger to all women and that he is hiding some very sinister and dark secrets about Cleo?

Meanwhile, Abe wakes up and is rattled to realise that Peri hasn’t returned home.

He is soon startled when the police turn up and arrest him on suspicion of rape!

Abe has kept Cleo locked up for months in his flat. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Maalik’s, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her fiancé, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) are exhausted from looking after baby James.

Donny tells Misbah they can’t carry on like this and admits he shouldn’t have pushed teenage dad Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) into looking after his son James in the first place.

Donny tells Misbah he has a possible solution but will Misbah go along with Donny’s idea?

Donny tells Misbah they can't continue the way they are going. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Dillon has been out at The Loft with Rex (Jonny Labey) getting wrecked.

The wayward teen tries to sneak back into the house and go straight to his bed worse for wear but Donny catches him out and is alarmed by the state of him.

What exactly has Dillon been up to?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.