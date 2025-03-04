Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo McQueen faces a sickening attack!

Cleo McQueen with abusive Abe Fielding before he was murdered.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is struggling with her emotions and takes a sudden turn for the worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, nurse Cleo is busy preparing for a job interview at Dee Valley Hospital.

While she’s there she sees patient Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who is currently a murder suspect for the killing of Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).

Mercedes, who has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, has been brought from prison into the hospital by guards so that she can have the next round of her chemotherapy treatment.

Spotting Mercedes is a massive trigger for Cleo who was abused, manipulated and kept locked up by twisted psychopath Abe for over a year.

Mercedes has been brought from prison to the hospital for her chemotherapy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo has a panic attack in the hospital and is struggling to breathe but thankfully her ex, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is on hand to comfort her and calm her down.

Meanwhile, Joel’s wife, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is suspicious when she discovers that Joel didn’t turn up for work.

Leela has always felt insecure about her husband’s close relationship with his ex, Cleo, and once again she becomes convinced that something is going on between the two of them.

Leela and Joel's relationship is under huge strain following all the recent trauamas. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) wakes up to find Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) looking after his baby niece, Clara and baby grandson, James.

Ste tells him he’s grateful for his babysitting help but he doesn’t need him to be his nurse.

Rex, who has had a fling in the past with Ste, admits he finds it hard to stay away from him.

Later on the two men go for a walk together and open up about their feelings and struggles.

Rex tells Ste he can't stay away from him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Ste’s son, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) tells his boyfriend Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) he wants nothing to do with him or drug dealer Rex.

Dillon has already been sucked into Rex and his sister, Grace Black’s (Tamara Wall), criminal world and tonight he hands a package to Grace that Rex tasked him to deliver.

Seeing teenager Dillon showing off in the new car that Rex has bought him as bribery, Grace advises him to tone things down a bit and to stay under the radar.

Later on Lucas is upset when he catches his dad and Rex kissing!

Is there no escaping the clutches of Rex?

Diane is mortified following her recent accident. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at The Hutch, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is feeling mortified and embarrassed after her recent accident.

Her ex-husband, Tony (Nick Pickard) attempts to bring some harmony by cooking a family dinner but spiteful bully Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough), who has been making the life of Tony and Diane’s son, Ro (Ava Webster) a misery, manages to stir up yet more trouble.

Ro is devastated by what Arlo tells him.

What lies has Arlo spun about Diane?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.