Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo McQueen flees from Abe but puts others lives at risk!

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is terrified about what her controlling and abusive boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) will do to her next and in a desperate panic she scrambles to flee the village in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7.00pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

She pretends to Abe that she is sorry about the drama from the night before. However once personal trainer Abe has left for work, she hurriedly packs a bag and prepares to run away.

Joel is worried about his ex Cleo when he spots her waiting at a bus stop. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Her ex, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is concerned when he spots Cleo waiting at a bus stop and can immediately see that something is very wrong.

Just as she’s about to get on the bus Abe arrives and angrily confronts her however, with the help of Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer), Cleo manages to hop on board in the nick of time.

Desperate Cleo calls Mercedes (above) to help her escape. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Cleo rings Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and begs her to help her escape but it seems like Mercy is also getting ready to escape herself.

Mercedes and her boyfriend, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), who has busted out of prison, are secretly planning a fresh start somewhere far away from Hollyoaks where Warren is at risk of being murdered by vengeful Blue (Dominic Power).

When Mercedes picks up Cleo’s call she and Warren decide to wait for her on the edge of the village and park up their car by some woods.

Mercedes and Warren are also trying to escape. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However Abe is on the warpath and is hot on the heels of his terrified girlfriend Cleo.

A panicked Cleo manages to flag down Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power), who is on his motorbike and is armed with a gun.

Cleo remains completely unaware that he is secret killer, Blue, who wants Warren dead.

Cleo asks Dave if he can take her to Warren oblivious to the fact she is leading Blue straight to his enemy.

Grace's actions put everyone in terrible danger.

Things are about to take a terrible turn when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) makes a move that has devastating consequences and Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) is about to make a discovery that leaves him absolutely shell shocked.

James Nightingale (left) has been hiding a big health fear from husband Ste Hay (right). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is getting ready to go to an important hospital meeting unaware he is about to put himself in terrible danger thanks to the people his husband, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson), has found himself on the wrong side of.

Ste wants to know what is going on with James but is floored when the lawyer tells him he thinks he has a brain tumour and hasn’t got long left to live!

