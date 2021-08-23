‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Cleo McQueen is racked with guilt

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is overwhelmed with guilt in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

After discovering that it was Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who was responsible for the attack on Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussaint) nurse Cleo is struggling.

Walter Deveraux was recently attacked in Price Slice. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Cleo has agreed to take Walter to his dialysis appointment but after learning the terrible truth from Warren’s son, Cleo’s ex, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), she’s worried that she won’t be able to act normally around Walter

Will she feel compelled to blurt out the truth to Walter and tell him that it was Warren who attacked him on that fateful raid at his shop, Price Slice?

Cher Winters receives some devastating news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) receives some devastating news but she quickly promises that she’s going to put everything right.

Later on, the McQueen family rally around to cover for her.

Can Cher, who has caused so much trouble over the past few months, be redeemed?

Luke Morgan is on a mission. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) refuses to stop searching for his late mum, Sue Morgan’s (Marian McLoughlin) prison pal.

Sue, who recently passed away from cancer, had been enjoying regular correspondence with a mystery man serving time behind bars but no-one knows his identity.

When Luke sees an anonymous text, he decides to take action, however by doing so, he and his son Ollie (Gabriel Clark) are soon in a perilous situation.

What can of worms has Luke opened?

Elsewhere, Luke’s sister, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) announces that her Aunt Lydia (played by Cathy Shipton, best known for her starring role as Lisa “Duffy’ Duffin in Casualty) has come to see Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring).

What is Aunt Lydia’s mission and why is she so keen to see Cindy?

Tony Hutchinson's restaurant is in terrible debt. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, restaurant owner Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is still in dire financial straits. The Hutch is falling into terrible debt and for weeks Tony has been stressing about how to turn around the business.

Tonight, Tony, who has been hiding the extent of the problem from his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher), tries to get credit from their supplier. However all his efforts are unsuccessful.

When Diane decides to step in and try and help out by calling the supplier herself, she ends up leaving Tony with a £5,000 bill and no way to pay it off.

Meanwhile, Luke is sure that all of them, including Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) who are all joint owners of The Hutch, can save the restaurant if they all work together.

Does Luke have any bright ideas or is The Hutch on the path to closure?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm