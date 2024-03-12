Hollyoaks spoilers: Cleo McQueen makes a SHOCK confession to her ex, Joel!

Cleo McQueen turns to her ex in Hollyoaks.

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) has been having strong doubts about Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) and it’s her ex she turns to in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cleo confides in her former fiancé, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed), telling Joel how hurt she is that Abe, Joel’s brother, hasn’t been very honest with her recently and has clearly been hiding some important things from her.

Abe Fielding pictured with his brother Joel Dexter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Joel tells Cleo she probably needs to slow things down with Abe and take stock of where they are following all the recent dramas that have unfolded.

However Cleo says it’s too late for that now that the two of them have moved in together.

Later on Joel, who has a very fractious relationship with his brother, tries to extend an olive branch to Abe.

At first Abe seems open to the idea but as soon as the subject of Cleo is brought up he snaps and walks out.

Later on Cleo is alarmed when a volatile Abe shows his true colours!

Cleo and Abe's relationship has been fraught with drama so far in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) tries to reason with her former lover and father of one of her unborn twin babies, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren has wanted nothing to do with Mercy ever since the fallout from the horrific car crash that left his teenage daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) dead.

How will Warren react when Mercedes tells him she wants him to be involved in her babies lives?

Mercedes wants Warren (above) to be involved in her babies lives. (Image credit: Natalie Kennedy)

Elsewhere, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) has some news for his girlfriend Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) which gives her food for thought.

Later, Maxine is devastated when she overhears John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) tell his mother, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace), that Maxine’s relationship with Carter is a joke.

John Paul and Carter have a history together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Sally, who has been suffering from severe back pain, reminds her son he should be grateful for the job that Carter has given him and John Paul agrees to apologise to Carter for being rude.

However, when he and Carter find themselves alone and John Paul starts questioning Carter over his romance with Maxine, the chemistry between the two men is once again sizzling.

But...as the pair of them chat they are suddenly stopped in their tracks by a piercing scream.

What has happened and who is in trouble?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.