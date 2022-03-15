Hollyoaks spoilers: Confession! John Paul McQueen reveals all!

Troubled John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) opens up in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Deputy head teacher, John Paul has been battling alcohol addiction ever since he was plunged into a dark place by the death of his abusive partner, PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

John Paul has been hiding bottles of booze at the school but his actions caused terrible trouble, when pupil DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) got his hands on John’s Paul’s hidden stash and drunk himself into oblivion.

The hidden bottles were blamed on school caretaker, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) and head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) sacked Prince on the spot.

John Paul let Prince (right) take the blame and Prince was sacked! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

John Paul has been racked with guilt ever since. Tonight he opens up to Prince and reveals the real reason behind his destructive relationship with alcohol.

Prince listens as John Paul pours his heart out and Prince later takes on the role of guardian as he tries to keep John Paul away from any more drink.

Prince listens as John Paul confesses all. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) overhears doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) saying that Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is seriously worried about Bobby’s behaviour.

Bobby leaps into action and sets a dangerous trap.

His mother Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is almost hurt as Bobby prepares to do his worst.

Bobby is forced to reveal what’s he up to but what cover story will he cook up this time?

Mercedes pictured with her son Bobby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, another visit from Mike, Bobby’s social worker, pushes Mercedes to the brink.

Feeling desperate and like is she is failing on all levels, Mercedes falls into her dangerous old habits and buys some drugs.

Meanwhile the ulterior motives of Aunt Wendy are revealed!

Sally decides that teacher Olivia (above) will replace Nancy on the camping trip. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

There’s bad news for teacher Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox).

Following her rival Olivia Bradshaw’s (Emily Burnett) meddling, Nancy is told by head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) that she’s taking away her role of chaperone on the Hollyoaks High camping trip and has decided Olivia will do it instead.

Zoe (left) pictured with Cleo and Verity. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, over at Dee Valley Law, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) learns a lot from her clients when she runs a divorce surgery.

Verity decides to pass on the lessons she’s just learned to her friend Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and soon Zoe is given the courage to make a very big move.

What has she decided to do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm