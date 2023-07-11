Hollyoaks spoilers: CONFUSED! Bipolar Cindy Cunningham struggles in hospital!

Cindy Cunningham is confused about why she's in hospital in Hollyoaks.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is in a bad way in hospital in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Dave Williams (Dominic Power) was alarmed when it was clear Cindy, who is bipolar, was struggling and he decided she needed to get urgent medical help so he took her to hospital.

Tonight her brother Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) comes to see her and feels awful that he didn’t recognise the signs that Cindy’s mental health was getting so much worse.

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) also come to visit Cindy in hospital but Tony can’t help blaming Dave who took Cindy out drinking when she was in the middle of a bipolar episode.

Cindy, who is bipolar, lashes out at her friends in hospital. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

With Cindy now in hospital things suddenly take a dark turn when her mood quickly changes and she lashes out at one of her loved ones, leaving one person particularly devastated and disturbed.

Dave can’t help feeling bad about his part in Cindy’s decline and when he goes back home he’s full of guilt.

His kids Lizzie (Lily Best) and Sam (Matthew McGivern) try to cheer him up after his overwhelming day.

However it looks like Dave is going to resort to other means when we see him pull a bag of drugs from his pocket!

Dave Chen Williams has struggled with addiction in the past. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) currently in prison for the bungled bank heist, gets some news.

Over at the McQueen’s, John Paul (James Sutton) has taken the advice of his family and accepts the voluntary role working with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) at the Youth Club.

John Paul McQueen is alarmed when he realises who is going to be coming to the Youth Club. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However when he sees the name of one of the teenagers who is going to be taking part he suddenly feels very worried.

Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) seems to have some good news for him and tells him she’s managed to sort out a cash in hand job that he can do.

Meanwhile his mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) also wants to cheer John Paul up and reaches out to see if his son, Matthew Jesus, would be able to visit his dad anytime soon.

Sienna Blake and Dilly Harcourt have tea together in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) invites Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) sister, Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) around to try and convince her that her intentions with Rafe are genuine.

Dilly organises some refreshments for their girly chat however, Sienna is taken aback and left on the back foot when their meet up for tea doesn’t go quite the way she was expecting it to!

What has Dilly done to catch Sienna out?

