Hollyoaks spoilers: CONFUSED! Bipolar Cindy Cunningham struggles in hospital!
Airs Wednesday 19 July 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is in a bad way in hospital in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Dave Williams (Dominic Power) was alarmed when it was clear Cindy, who is bipolar, was struggling and he decided she needed to get urgent medical help so he took her to hospital.
Tonight her brother Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) comes to see her and feels awful that he didn’t recognise the signs that Cindy’s mental health was getting so much worse.
Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher) also come to visit Cindy in hospital but Tony can’t help blaming Dave who took Cindy out drinking when she was in the middle of a bipolar episode.
With Cindy now in hospital things suddenly take a dark turn when her mood quickly changes and she lashes out at one of her loved ones, leaving one person particularly devastated and disturbed.
Dave can’t help feeling bad about his part in Cindy’s decline and when he goes back home he’s full of guilt.
His kids Lizzie (Lily Best) and Sam (Matthew McGivern) try to cheer him up after his overwhelming day.
However it looks like Dave is going to resort to other means when we see him pull a bag of drugs from his pocket!
Meanwhile, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) currently in prison for the bungled bank heist, gets some news.
Over at the McQueen’s, John Paul (James Sutton) has taken the advice of his family and accepts the voluntary role working with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) at the Youth Club.
However when he sees the name of one of the teenagers who is going to be taking part he suddenly feels very worried.
Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) seems to have some good news for him and tells him she’s managed to sort out a cash in hand job that he can do.
Meanwhile his mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) also wants to cheer John Paul up and reaches out to see if his son, Matthew Jesus, would be able to visit his dad anytime soon.
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) invites Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) sister, Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith) around to try and convince her that her intentions with Rafe are genuine.
Dilly organises some refreshments for their girly chat however, Sienna is taken aback and left on the back foot when their meet up for tea doesn’t go quite the way she was expecting it to!
What has Dilly done to catch Sienna out?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.