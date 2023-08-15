Hollyoaks spoilers: CRINGE! Dave Chen-Williams is mortified in front of Cindy!

Dave Chen-Williams is left red-faced infront of Cindy in Hollyoaks.

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) finds himself in a very embarrassing situation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave has been hanging out with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and it’s obvious there is a strong attraction between the two of them.

Tonight Cindy turns to Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) for some relationship advice regarding Dave.

Diane decides to bring the two of them together by inviting Dave over for lunch.

Cindy has been enjoying spending time with Dave recently. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Dave and Cindy grow closer and enjoy each other’s company, Cindy asks Dave if he’d like to stay for desert.

However things suddenly nosedive when a strip club card falls from Dave’s wallet.

Cindy is horrified and promptly asks Dave to leave!

A mortified Dave is left to shuffle off!

Influencer Rayne Royce is desperate to impress talent agent Faye Fuller (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has a brainwave after speaking to Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan).

Romeo tells his girlfriend, Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) and when they break the news to talent agent, Faye Fuller (Maddy Smedley) she thinks it's a fantastic idea.

However Rayne is worried about how she will afford the idea which will need money thrown at it.

Rayne soon turns to her best mate, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) asking her for cash.

However when Lacey says she can’t help her, Rayne lashes out with hurtful words to both Lacey and fellow housemate, Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea).

Romeo is shocked to see Rayne’s spiteful outburst and confronts her.

However things quickly take a violent turn when a raging Rayne lets rip!

Rayne shows her true colours in Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) are worried that Rayne is seriously dangerous.

They decide to ask lawyer, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) if he can do some digging on Rayne to find out what has gone on in her past.

James is only too happy to oblige!

Meanwhile, Lacey puts in a good word for Nadira when she hears that Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) is going to need a wedding planner to oversee the events he’s got booked in.

Nadira is delighted and, with her confidence boosted, she takes the plunge and calls Rafe.

Nadira wants a job working for Lord Rafe (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, campaigner Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) approaches councillor and business owner, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), saying he should make The Love Boat greener and more environmentally friendly by adding solar panels to it.

When a dismissive Tony says there’s nothing he can really do, Lizzie decides that’s not good enough and in protest, she sticks herself to the lamp-post outside The Dog.

Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) and his son, Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) decide to back Lizzie up and join in with the protest.

Their tactics seem to have worked when Tony agrees that he’ll bring the matter of solar panels up at the next council meeting.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4