Hollyoaks spoilers: CRISIS! Nancy Osborne is struggling with Darren still missing!

Nancy Osborne is starting to fear the worst about her missing husband Darren in Hollyoaks.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is getting increasingly anxious since her husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) vanished into thin air and in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), she is struggling to cope.

Viewers saw Darren, who has a history of mental health issues and depression, drop his phone and walk out of the village after being unable to manage the intense anxiety and stress of the discovery that his son, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) had been sexually abusing his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith).

More recently his heartache has been exacerbated following JJ being diagnosed with leukemia and urgently needing a bone marrow transplant.

It has all got too much for Darren who has simply disappeared.

Darren Osborne has gone missing from Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren’s dad Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is terrified about what may have happened to his son and is continuing to search for him.

Tonight he asks Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) to help keep an eye on the Osborne kids who still don’t know their father is missing.

Freddie reveals to Jack that he’s decided to end his marriage to Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and is shutting her out of his life.

However, Jack is not impressed and airs his thoughts to Freddie, telling him life is too short.

Freddie has told Grace their marriage is over. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, a fresh and disturbing discovery comes to light involving Grace’s brother, Rex (Jonny Labey) and his nephew Curtis, Grace’s son.

What exactly has Rex been covering up?

Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) look set to get their relationship back on track when Vicky promises Robbie she wants to fix things between them.

But is Vicky hiding a very important secret that could change everything?

Ste Hay (right) is certain that James is alive and that Rex (left) knows where he is. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) who has become fixated on the idea that his husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is still alive and did NOT die in the car explosion, is spiralling out of control.

Tonight Ste sees Rex with Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and overhears her talking about someone being in her house.

Ste immediately assumes she must be talking about James and decides to take things into his own hands to prove that James is still alive.

However, as his worrying behaviour escalates, there are severe consequences.

Things have been hotting up between Tony and Marie in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Back at the Dog, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) finds it very difficult when her friend Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) arrives for a drink.

Marie has begun dating Diane’s ex, Tony (Nick Pickard) and although Diane is putting on a brave face and telling people that she has accepted Tony has moved on, it’s clear she is really struggling.

Will she be able to confide in anyone about just how devastated and heartbroken she is that her marriage is over?

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.