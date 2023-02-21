Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! DeMarcus Westwood finds his life on the line!

DeMarcus Westwood is in terrible danger in Hollyoaks.

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is in terrible danger in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, DeMarcus is upset when he discovers his dad, Felix, is in a new relationship with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

At the garage, Felix (Richard Blackwood) attempts to smooth things over with DeMarcus by offering him a gift.

However when an upsetting discovery sets them back, DeMarcus turns to Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for help.

After hearing what DeMarcus has got to say, Warren is prompted to make Mercedes an enticing offer. Will she take the bait?

As teenager DeMarcus tries his hand at being a mechanic, there’s panic when a dodgy jack suddenly puts his life on the line.

Is anyone going to save him in time?

Warren makes Mercedes an offer but will she take it? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, with Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) suddenly out of a job, the McQueens find themselves strapped for cash.

They get together to brainstorm ‘creative’ ways to make money.

Up to her old tricks, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) digs out an old relic to help her with her scheme.

Elsewhere, the villagers celebrate World Book Day at school.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) butt heads over whose child will win the prize for best costume.

Influencer Rayne (above) enlists Romeo to help with a sponsored post. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, influencer Rayne (Jemma Donovan) recruits Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) to help her with a sponsored social post.

Later, an outburst from Tom Cunningham (Ellis Holllins) caught on camera proves to be exactly what she needs for great content!

However, Rayne is caught red-handed and she is forced to make a sincere confession.

Meanwhile a gentle push from her friend and housemate, Lacey (Annabelle Davis) brings her and Romeo closer together.

Could this be the start of a new romance?

