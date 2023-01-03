Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Eric Foster has sinister plans for Maxine!
Airs Tuesday 10 January 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) decides it’s time he dealt with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Eric has become increasingly unhinged and angry now that Maxine has been snooping around trying to find evidence to convict him of the drink-spiking crimes.
Tonight she is in danger when Eric’s mood spirals and he takes Maxine to an unknown location.
Once there, Eric reveals his plans to finally ‘be seen’ by the women of Hollyoaks village.
Will Maxine be able to talk some sense into him or should she attempt to flee for safety?
Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) supports his daughter, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) after she made a very disturbing discovery about Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur).
Ste is adamant he is going to help her get justice on her terms.
However, when Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) discovers what has gone on there is a very tense showdown involving Mason.
What is Charlie planning to do to Mason?
Elsewhere, there’s meltdown in the McQueen household.
Matthew-Jesus has been disturbed by all the recent revelations involving the McQueens.
He announces he doesn’t want to live in the house anymore and instead wants to go and live with Myra McQueen in Alicante.
Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) try to help him and remind him why he should stay put in Hollyoaks but will he listen to them?
Meanwhile, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) reaches out to Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and tells him he is the only hope they have of cheering up Mercedes.
Felix, who contacted the police about Bobby McQueen’s disturbing activities, recently told Mercedes they should call off their relationship and just be friends.
Felix was wracked with guilt for helping to get Bobby arrested but Mercedes has been kept in the dark.
Will Felix try and make a go of it with Mercedes again?
Or will he decide to cool things further?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
