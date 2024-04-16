Hollyoaks spoilers: DANGER! Freddie Roscoe gets a warning from Grace Black
Airs Wednesday 24 April on E4 at 7pm.
Prisoner Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has a stark warning for Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Freddie was seen sneaking off to the prison where Grace is serving time for the failed bank heist that she orchestrated.
Tonight, Grace tells Freddie that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is a big DANGER to their secret mission.
Freddie agrees that Warren’s grief, following the tragic death of his daughter, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), is overshadowing all his actions and is making him a BIG liability!
Meanwhile, Freddie opens up to Grace, revealing how devastated he is to be estranged from his own daughter, Lexi.
Grace is on hand to comfort him and it’s clear she has a PLAN where Lexi is concerned.
Over at the Osborne’s, frazzled dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) attempts to bond with his troubled daughter, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith).
However, his efforts are interrupted by Frankie’s twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey).
Later on, Darren tells the twins’ mum, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall), that Frankie needs counselling.
Will Suzanne and Frankie herself be on board with that idea?
Elsewhere, twisted headteacher, Carter Shepherd (David Ames) tutors Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) and introduces Declan Hawthorne (Alan Turkington) as the new school inspector.
However, Ro knows more about Declan than Carter realises and decides she needs to take action!
Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) remains deeply suspicious of newcomer Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) and is worried about his reappearance in the lives of his kids, Vicky (Anya Lawrence) and Andre (David Anthony-Joshua).
She and Donny are soon clashing once again when Donny makes an ill-placed joke.
Meanwhile, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife Diane (Alex Fletcher) find out if they are going to be permitted to keep the landlords’ license for their pub, The Dog, following all the recent drama.
Will it be good or bad news for the long-suffering pair?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.