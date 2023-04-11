Hollyoaks spoilers: Dave Chen-Williams is in a DARK place!

Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) has plummeted into a pit of despair and heavy boozing but he’s about to get a rude awakening in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Dave has been feeling increasingly sorry for himself ever since his wife, Honour (Vera Chok) announced she was leaving him.

Tonight his daughters, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) and Lizzie (Lily Best) give him a cold wake-up call.

Suddenly Dave is forced to get his act together and sort both himself and the house out.

Dave Chen-Williams has been hitting the bottle hard. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has been hunting for clues to uncover the identity of the mystery buyer planning to snap up her business, The Grande Bazaar.

Yesterday a cunning Grace Black (Tamara Wall) managed to pinch the briefcase of estate agent Francis in order to get more info, but it proved fruitless.

Grace stepped in to help Cindy out. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight Cindy is trying to come up with a new plan on how she can save The Grande Bazaar but she needs to find a solution fast.

Her sister-in-law, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) tells her she doesn’t want to be involved in any more law-breaking activities especially as it will tarnish the legacy of her late brother, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

However it looks as if Grace may have other ideas.

Grace comes up with the idea of holding a casino night. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Grace is determined to do anything she can to help her friend Cindy and convinces Zara that the idea of holding a special casino night to lure Francis could be a winner.

It looks like it's game on when Francis agrees to attend the event, however there could be a big spanner in the works when a suspicious Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) gets wind of what’s going on.

Donna-Marie pictured in happier times with her daughter Juliet. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson is struggling and feeling more alone than ever now that her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has left the village to get treatment for her cancer.

Donna-Marie turns to James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for some support however lawyer James is much too preoccupied struggling with his conscience.

James was recently seen agreeing to secretly help twisted prisoner, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) in return for a large sum of cash.

James’s fiancé Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) found out what James was up to and although he was horrified at first, when he realised the money was going to help with Juliet’s treatment he understood.

Tonight, Ste gives James a pep talk and tells him why he must continue to work for Eric.

James has been blackmailed by twisted prisoner, Eric Foster (above) (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later James visits Eric in prison and delivers his appeal strategy update. However, Eric continues to vent his anger and his vile misogynistic views seem to be stronger than ever.

When James reminds him that he needs to show remorse if he has got any chance of an appeal, suddenly Eric has an idea.

What brain wave has he had? And can James make it happen or is he at risk of ending up behind bars himself?

Prisoner Eric wants lawyer James to do his dirty work for him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) shares a secret with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) as the two of them discuss the latest developments with Warren Fox’s mum, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

Mercedes reminds Sienna that she may not trust Norma but at the end of the day she’s a mum, just like them, who would do anything she needed to in order to protect her child.

Will Sienna start to soften her view towards Norma?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4