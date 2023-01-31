Hollyoaks spoilers: DEADLY PLAN! Grace Black meets a grisly end?

Grace Black is in danger when Warren is out for revenge in Hollyoaks.

Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is at risk of being killed off in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is on the warpath following Grace’s deadly betrayal which could have seen Norma’s son, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) lose his life.

Tonight Warren, who feels his mother has made him look a fool by taking control and striking a new deal with Grace, is still mad with Norma.

Warren’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) is concerned about Warren’s state of mind and decides to pay Norma a visit.

He tells her that a raging Warren is out of control again and there’s no knowing what he will do next.

Can Norma get Warren to calm down?

Sienna Blake pictured with her boyfriend Ethan Williams in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, a guilty Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) try and figure out if Warren knew about Sienna’s involvement in the test results scandal.

Sienna and Grace plotted and tampered with results to show that Norma was not

a suitable donor match to save her son Warren’s life when in fact she was.

Tonight, with Sienna, Ethan, Grace and Warren all gathered in The Dog, they get their answer when a riled Warren warns Grace that it might be her last chance to sign the contract before it’s too late.

Sienna overhears Warren (above) plotting on the phone. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, outside his garage business, Sienna overhears Warren on the phone to the insurers for The Loft.

Sienna is troubled by what she’s heard and rushes over to warn Grace that her life could be in danger.

What is Warren planning to do to Grace?

Meanwhile there is fresh drama for DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) who has been in pieces about his girlfriend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence).

Vicky’s mother Caitlin has come back into her daughter’s life and her plans are NOT going down well with DeMarcus or Vicky’s foster dad, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Charlie Dean is grilled by his mum Nancy Osborne in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox) question their son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) over the whopping big bruise on his head.

Charlie, who got into a vicious altercation with DeMarcus in yesterday’s episode, admits that it was DeMarcus who hit him.

An outraged Nancy goes round to speak to DeMarcus’s father, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) about the incident.

However she’s left feeling a little disheartened when she hears what Felix has to say.

Leah Barnes (above) tells Charlie they mustn't breath a word about the camping trip disaster. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Charlie who is clearly hiding some very big and dangerous secrets, tells Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) that they need to come clean about what actually happened on the night of the camping trip and how Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) ended up unconscious and in hospital.

Charlie wants to tell the truth but Leah convinces him that keeping silent is the best course of action.

Will Charlie go along with Leah’s plans?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4