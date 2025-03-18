Hollyoaks spoilers: Freddie Roscoe holds Grace at gunpoint!
Airs Tuesday 25 March on E4 at 7pm.
Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) takes drastic action when he points a gun at his wife, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and threatens to shoot her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Freddie is determined to get Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) out of prison and in order to do so he needs Grace to confess to the murder of Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti).
However, his plan to force a confession from her at gunpoint is foiled when Grace can see he hasn’t thought things through properly and they’re interrupted by Freddie’s daughter, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher) turning up.
Later on Grace celebrates with her gangster brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) saying she has now got her hands on the other half of the garage business and is certain she has seen the back of Freddie for good.
However, is Freddie about to outsmart her?
Meanwhile, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) hears Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) cries for help.
Sienna suddenly collapsed in yesterday’s episode and was unable to walk or move her legs.
Her sister, Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and grandmother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson) are shocked to see Sienna being carried away on an ambulance stretcher.
What exactly is wrong with Sienna?
Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is shocked to hear that her ex-husband, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is now engaged to Marie Fielding (Rita Simons).
As people gather to toast their engagement, Tony and Diane’s son, Ro (Ava Webster) is upset when he receives a vile text message.
Diane wants to know why Ro is upset but bully Arlo (Dan Hough) has pressured him into staying quiet.
Ro lies to Diane and assures her that things have been a lot better with Arlo since the two of them had a chat.
Diane has a heartfelt conversation with Tony and when Marie walks in she sincerely wishes them the best for their future together.
However, once all the engagement celebrating is done, and with Ro fast asleep, Diane is horrified when she makes a new discovery.
What has she found out about Arlo this time?
And will this impact Tony’s engagement to Marie?
