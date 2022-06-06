Hollyoaks spoilers: DEATH THREAT! James Nightingale is left begging for his life!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Monday 13 June 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is left pleading for his life and is at the mercy of The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Gambling addict James has recently risked it all to try and cover his debts.
However, his family has turned against him and he no longer has any of his usual contacts to turn to.
Forced into a corner and with debts spiralling, James has to think fast when he’s given a tight deadline to come up with the cash: either he pays up or his loved ones are going to be in terrible danger!
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) once again tries to get James to seek professional help with his addiction.
However, Ste’s words fall on deaf ears.
With the pressure to pay back what he owes mounting by the second, James suddenly has a light-bulb moment and realises the only person who can help him is ruthless gang boss, Norma Crow aka The Undertaker.
Later on, and in an act of desperation, James meets up with Norma.
However he’s soon in way over his head when he end up lying in a coffin and begging for his life as Norma piles on the threats.
Can James prove his worth to Norma and will she agree to help him?
Or will she decide she’s had enough of him and make him pay the price for troubling her?
Elsewhere, alcoholic Hollyoaks High teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is caught red-handed when his addiction gets the better of him.
James, whose desperation has plunged to new lows, attempts to steal booze from Price Slice.
However, it all kicks off when he is spotted in the act!
Passerby Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) who has battled his own addictions, tries to intervene and attempts to talk some sense into John Paul and his words seem to hit a nerve.
Later on, John Paul vows to be a better dad to his son Matthew-Jesus.
He asks his mother, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) if he can look after Matthew-Jesus the following day.
Will Sally give John Paul a second chance?
Plus, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) faces being in hot water at Hollyoaks High following his recent online activity.
Charlie’s posts have upset fellow students, Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).
Will Charlie confess to what he’s done?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.