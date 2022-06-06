Hollyoaks spoilers: DEATH THREAT! James Nightingale is left begging for his life!

James Nightingale is left pleading with The Undertaker in Hollyoaks.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is left pleading for his life and is at the mercy of The Undertaker (Glynis Barber) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Gambling addict James has recently risked it all to try and cover his debts.

However, his family has turned against him and he no longer has any of his usual contacts to turn to.

Forced into a corner and with debts spiralling, James has to think fast when he’s given a tight deadline to come up with the cash: either he pays up or his loved ones are going to be in terrible danger!

James resorts to asking Norma Crow aka The Undertaker (pictured above) to help him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) once again tries to get James to seek professional help with his addiction.

However, Ste’s words fall on deaf ears.

With the pressure to pay back what he owes mounting by the second, James suddenly has a light-bulb moment and realises the only person who can help him is ruthless gang boss, Norma Crow aka The Undertaker.

James meets with Norma but things don't go to plan! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, and in an act of desperation, James meets up with Norma.

However he’s soon in way over his head when he end up lying in a coffin and begging for his life as Norma piles on the threats.

Can James prove his worth to Norma and will she agree to help him?

Or will she decide she’s had enough of him and make him pay the price for troubling her?

James is left pleading with Norma while lying in a coffin! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, alcoholic Hollyoaks High teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is caught red-handed when his addiction gets the better of him.

James, whose desperation has plunged to new lows, attempts to steal booze from Price Slice.

However, it all kicks off when he is spotted in the act!

Passerby Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) who has battled his own addictions, tries to intervene and attempts to talk some sense into John Paul and his words seem to hit a nerve.

John Paul McQueen is in a bad way in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, John Paul vows to be a better dad to his son Matthew-Jesus.

He asks his mother, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) if he can look after Matthew-Jesus the following day.

Will Sally give John Paul a second chance?

Charlie Dean has been causing trouble with his online posts. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) faces being in hot water at Hollyoaks High following his recent online activity.

Charlie’s posts have upset fellow students, Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) and Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Will Charlie confess to what he’s done?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm