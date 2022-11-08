Hollyoaks spoilers: DeMarcus Westwood confides in Zain

DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is suffering and decides to open up to Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

DeMarcus who was previously serving time in a youth offender’s institute for a crime he didn’t commit — the manslaughter of policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) — has been in a bad way for months.

Since returning home to his family, his life has been made hell by Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) who has been sending him a stream of vile anonymous text messages.

DeMarcus and Mason have come to blows in the past in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Now that Mason has been exposed as the culprit, his parents Dave (Dominic Power) and Honour (Vera Chok) are on his case.

Dave reassures Honour that he will deal with Mason and comes up with a plan to make him apologise to DeMarcus.

However that doesn’t pan out at all well!

Imam Zain tries to offer DeMarcus some words of comfort and support in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, a sad DeMarcus turns to Imam, Zain, for support and confides in him saying he feels he’s constantly being tested by everyone and can't take it any more.

Zain is encouraging and tells DeMarcus he needs to make the right choices for himself.

Will DeMarcus take Zain’s advice on board?

DeMarcus is given food for thought in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) updates his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) on his health and his liver disease, hoping she will take pity and allow him to see their twins, Sophie and Sebastian.

However, Sienna has completely washed her hands of Warren and tells him she wants nothing more to do with him and that he must stay out of her and the children’s lives.... for good!

Sienna (above) tells Warren she wants nothing more to do with him in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Warren’s mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) is not impressed with Sienna’s respsonse and threatens her into allowing Warren to have supervised visits!

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) gets a business idea after Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) admits the cake pops she made with Zara Morgan’s (Kelly Condron) special ‘herbal mix’ gave him a fantastic energy boost, although Jack confesses he did have a terrible stomach ache too.

Cindy has a business idea involving Zara's special 'herbal' cakes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Cindy is convinced that she adjusts the ingredients slightly she can start selling the wonder cakes!

She wants her sister-in-law, Zara, to be her business partner.

Will Zara think it’s a good idea?

Plus, protective mum, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) meddles in her son Imran’s (Ijaz Rana) life by asking his boss, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), to let him go from his job at The Dog.

Tony obliges which means Imran suddenly finds himself unemployed.

Imran is raging when he hears he's been fired from his job at The Dog thanks to Misbah's meddling. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

At the gym, Imran, who has an eating disorder, lets out all his anger on a punch bag however things soon take a frightening turn when he’s unable to contain his rage.

Who is he about to unleash his fury on?

