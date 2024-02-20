Hollyoaks spoilers: Dilly Harcourt HAUNTED by DEAD DAD Patrick Blake!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) faces a race against time to rescue Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) from the clutches of their evil dead dad Patrick Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Brought on by the head wound she incurred after her fight with Sienna, Dilly has been experiencing vivid hallucinations of Patrick.

The ghost of the dead headmaster has summoned Dilly to Hollyoaks High, the school where he used to work, for a dramatic showdown.

Now Patrick wants Sienna to join them and instructs Dilly to video call her.

Moments later, a panicked Sienna arrives in search of her sister, with Patrick's former wife Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) following closely behind.

Sienna soon finds Dilly sat in a classroom and comes to the chilling realisation she's speaking to their late father...

Sienna is horrified to realise Patrick has got inside Dilly's head. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the extent of Dilly's injuries becomes clear, Sienna knows she needs urgent medical attention.

However, Patrick won't let her go that easily.

Alerted by Sienna's screams for help, Maxine rushes into the room and together they plead with Dilly to stop allowing Patrick to have control over her.

But then tragedy strikes as Dilly is overcome with pain and collapses to the floor.

Is she dead?

Sienna is terrified when Dilly suddenly collapses. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Kane is out for revenge after learning James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) and Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are actually a married couple!

Realising James framed him for Ella Richardson's (Erin Palmer) death to protect his husband, Kane summons him to the prison.

The foes come face-to-face in the visitor's room and James's blood runs cold when Kane tells him he knows what he did.

As the menacing dealer threatens the safety of James's son Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), James has no other choice but to do what Kane says and agrees to start working for him.

Tom is hoping to surprise Yazz with a special vow renewal. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is still keeping wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) in the dark about his plans for their wedding vow renewal.

Yazz is also harbouring a secret - she's applied for a journalism job in Canada.

Unable to hide the truth any longer, Yazz shocks Tom by revealing she's considering a move abroad.

While Tom reels he spies an unread email in Yazz's inbox offering her the job opportunity overseas.

What will he do?

Lucas is in turmoil over Ste's drug relapse. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is left rattled when one of his football teammates makes a jibe about his sexuality.

Ste's son has been struggling to come to terms with the fact he's gay and his growing feelings for best friend Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass).

Consumed with self-loathing, Lucas decides to ask Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) out for a burger. But this only causes more aggro when her twin brother JJ (Ryan Mulvey) objects to the date.

Later, Lucas goes to see Dillon and opens up to him about his dad's recent drug relapse.

The lads come close to locking lips, but the moment is ruined when Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) walks in, leading Lucas to run away.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm