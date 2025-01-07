Hollyoaks spoilers: Dilly Harcourt learns the sickening truth from Sienna!

Dilly Harcourt learns the shocking truth about Ethan's murder when Sienna confesses!

Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is in bits when her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) blurts out her shocking confession in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on there is more drama for Dilly who has been having an affair with Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dywer).

Prince is engaged to Zoe (left) but has been having an affair with Dilly. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Prince, who is engaged to be married to Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has spent another night at his secret lover Dilly’s but is having to cover his tracks to Zoe.

However things take a very awkward turn when Zoe surprises him by telling him she’s booked the registry office and they can get married later that day!

Prince is stunned by the surprise plan and is suspicious that Zoe would do something like this out of the blue and bring forward the wedding.

What exactly is Zoe up to and is this all part of her plan to expose his cheating?

Is the wedding really going to go ahead?

Dilly is dismayed to hear that Prince is going to be marrying Zoe....today! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Dilly is thrown when she learns that Prince is due to get hitched that very same day.

Her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is disapproving of Dilly’s affair and gives her a few home truths telling her she is breaking up a family.

However, things between the two fiery sisters soon get very heated when harsh comments about their past relationships get dragged up.

Sienna reveals she was the one who killed her husband Ethan Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

In the heat of the moment, and reeling from Dilly’s accusations, Sienna accidentally blurts out the truth, that it was HER who killed her new husband, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) on their wedding day.

Dilly is horrified and reeling from the shock she runs off to pack her bags.

When Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) catches up with her, Dilly reveals that Sienna has confessed to killing Ethan!

Ethan Williams on his wedding day to Sienna shortly before he was killed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, it’s the day of JJ Osborne’s (Ryan Mulvey’s) trial and his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) tells her dad Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and her step-mum, Nancy (Jessica Fox), that she’s ready.

In the courtroom Frankie takes to the stand with her family supporting her as JJ watches on.

Frankie is on the stand as her twin JJ's trial gets underway. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

There are heartbreaking scenes when a traumatised Frankie reveals the horrific abuse her brother put her through and tells the jury why she finally felt safe enough to reveal the truth to her dad, Darren.

Later on Nancy and Frankie’s grand-dad, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna), are both questioned on the stand.

Frankie Osborne must give evidence in the case against her twin brother, JJ. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Darren and Nancy watch on as their daughter Frankie takes to the stand. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) starts to get suspicious about what her son Abe (Tyler Conti) is hiding when she stumbles across something in his flat.

What has she discovered?

Dodger Savage is back in Chester! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, there are fresh revelations about Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) who made his shock return to the village last week.

The plot thickens when it transpires he has a connection to criminal Rex (Jonny Labey).

How do the two men know each other?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.