Hollyoaks spoilers: Dilly Harcourt learns the sickening truth from Sienna!
Airs Monday 13 January on E4 at 7pm.
Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) is in bits when her sister, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) blurts out her shocking confession in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on there is more drama for Dilly who has been having an affair with Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dywer).
Prince, who is engaged to be married to Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has spent another night at his secret lover Dilly’s but is having to cover his tracks to Zoe.
However things take a very awkward turn when Zoe surprises him by telling him she’s booked the registry office and they can get married later that day!
Prince is stunned by the surprise plan and is suspicious that Zoe would do something like this out of the blue and bring forward the wedding.
What exactly is Zoe up to and is this all part of her plan to expose his cheating?
Is the wedding really going to go ahead?
Meanwhile, Dilly is thrown when she learns that Prince is due to get hitched that very same day.
Her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is disapproving of Dilly’s affair and gives her a few home truths telling her she is breaking up a family.
However, things between the two fiery sisters soon get very heated when harsh comments about their past relationships get dragged up.
In the heat of the moment, and reeling from Dilly’s accusations, Sienna accidentally blurts out the truth, that it was HER who killed her new husband, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) on their wedding day.
Dilly is horrified and reeling from the shock she runs off to pack her bags.
When Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) catches up with her, Dilly reveals that Sienna has confessed to killing Ethan!
Elsewhere, it’s the day of JJ Osborne’s (Ryan Mulvey’s) trial and his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith) tells her dad Darren (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) and her step-mum, Nancy (Jessica Fox), that she’s ready.
In the courtroom Frankie takes to the stand with her family supporting her as JJ watches on.
There are heartbreaking scenes when a traumatised Frankie reveals the horrific abuse her brother put her through and tells the jury why she finally felt safe enough to reveal the truth to her dad, Darren.
Later on Nancy and Frankie’s grand-dad, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna), are both questioned on the stand.
Plus, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) starts to get suspicious about what her son Abe (Tyler Conti) is hiding when she stumbles across something in his flat.
What has she discovered?
Meanwhile, there are fresh revelations about Dodger Savage (Danny Mac) who made his shock return to the village last week.
The plot thickens when it transpires he has a connection to criminal Rex (Jonny Labey).
How do the two men know each other?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.