‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Donna-Marie Quinn BLACKMAILS James

Donna-Marie Quinn is no stranger to a spot of blackmail.

Donna-Marie (Lucy Jo-Hudson) finds a way to get what she needs in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Desperate to win over her daughter, Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw), schemer Donna-Marie turns up at James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) flat and reveals she knows about his secret kiss with John Paul McQueen (James Sutton).

James Nightingale had a secret kiss with John-Paul McQueen. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Donna Marie threatens to spill the beans but says she will stay silent if he does as she wants.

In exchange for her silence, she asks James to get the non-molestation order against her, removed. Will James play ball?

Shaq Qureshi (pictured above) is in Sami's bad books. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) gives Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) a roasting for not showing up for Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) as he’d promised.

To stop the arguing, Verity asks Shaq to invite Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) for dinner.

However, Verity soon offends Shaq with her comment about Theresa being a McQueen.

Martine Deveraux, who's got breast cancer, wants to help her daughter, Celeste. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) takes matters into her own hands when she hears that her daughter, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) has received an application for paralegal work.

However Celeste is not too pleased to discover that her well-meaning mum has filled out the application on her behalf!

Sami Maalik wants Shaq out of Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, Sami is still on a mission to get rid of Shaq.

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) makes it clear that Shaq won’t be going anywhere and she wants him to stay put.

However, Sami isn’t having any of it. Determined to see the back of Shaq he later calls a mystery person and asks for their help.

Who is he enlisting with his plotting?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm