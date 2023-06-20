Hollyoaks spoilers: DOUBLE DATE for Warren Fox and Felix
Airs Monday 26 June 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) have recently fallen out but Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) has a plan to reunite them in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Felix’s girlfriend, Mercedes, confides in Sharon Bailey (Jamelia) and suggests the four of them should go out on a double date together.
Sharon agrees to help form a plan in the hope that the two men will put aside their issues and finally make up.
However, the womens’ good intentions don’t work when the two men refuse to play along.
A defiant Warren says that unless Felix completely bans Mercedes from the garage which the two of them run together and co-own, then he won’t make up with him.
What will Felix decide to do?
Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her boyfriend Ethan Williams’ (Matthew James-Bailey) money-making plan involving Lord Rafe’s (Chris Gordon) inheritance is in full swing.
However, Ethan is feeling uneasy knowing that the scam involves Sienna, who he loves, marrying Rafe!
Ethan begins to worry about just how far his girlfriend will need to go with Rafe in order to get him on board.
Sienna reassures Ethan that she won’t go further than a kiss and will tell the Earl he has to wait until after marriage before they sleep together.
Later on and back at the flat things start to get steamy between secret couple, Ethan and Sienna when there’s suddenly a knock at the door.
It’s Rafe! It’s a quick scramble to hide Ethan and all of their plans.
However, when Rafe, finds a news article about himself on Sienna’s floor, will she be able to explain why she’s got it?
As Sienna tries to talk to Rafe, Ethan is listening in on their conversation from behind the bedroom door and he’s not happy!
He struggles when he hears his girlfriend flirt outrageously with Rafe and winces when he hears Sienna tell the Lord that she broke up with Ethan because of his addiction issues!
Elsewhere, things are tense between Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) following recent events.
Romeo’s girlfriend, Rayne Royces (Jemma Donovan) senses that Romeo is hiding something from her.
Overcome with jealousy, Rayne confides in her housemate, Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) who offers her a shoulder to cry on.
Plus, with the date of the heist getting closer and still not having secured a hearse as a getaway car, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is worried that things aren’t going to be in place for the big day.
Later, Grace is seen looking at a villa that’s for sale abroad and her fellow accomplice, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) spots the bag of clothes that Grace seems to have gathered.
Not wanting to reveal her real plans, Grace tells Cindy it’s stuff for charity but what exactly is sneaky Grace hiding?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
