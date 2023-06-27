Hollyoaks spoilers: DOUBLE tragedy for Romeo Nightingale?

Romeo Nightingale fears for his mum's life in Hollyoaks.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is terrified he could lose his mum as well as his sister in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Donna-Marie (Lucy-Jo Hudson) took drastic action to numb her pain in yesterday’s episode and tonight there are fears when no-one knows where she is.

With no sign of Donna-Marie, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter), Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Romeo try to force their way into the gym which Donna-Marie runs.

They are horrified when they discover Donna-Marie unconscious after overdosing!

Donna-Marie was struggling to cope at her daughter, Juliet's funeral in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Donna-Marie is rushed to hospital.

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) feels angry that she didn’t open up to any of them beforehand and admit how low she was feeling.

Romeo has to confess that Donna-Marie came to see him the day before but he was so preoccupied with his own worries he didn’t have the headspace to give his mum any of his time.

Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) doesn’t want Romeo to look bad in front of everyone and jumps in offering up her own explanation, but is she about to dig herself into a BIG hole?

Charlie Dean is more confused than ever in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, teenager Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) is getting ready for the school prom. However his excitement quickly fades when he discovers that his dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) will be chaperoning everyone.

Charlie has got other things on his mind too.

After recently secretly spending the night with his ex, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer), he is unsure where he now stands with Shing-Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) who he has been seeing.

Darren tries to give Charlie some advice in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Darren tries to offer Charlie some wise words but Charlie quickly blows up!

Later on Darren and his mate Dave Williams (Dominic Power) team up to try and help Shing-Lin and Charlie make up.

However, the two dads interfering doesn’t go to plan!

Have they just made things a whole lot worse for Shing-Lin and and Charlie?

Dillon (left) and the rest of the teens are on a mission to get booze for the prom. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, teens Ella and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) challenge each other to see who can get the most alcohol for the prom.

With neither Ella, Dillon or fellow pupils Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) or Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) managing to get anyone to buy alcohol for them, Leah suggests maybe asking someone they already know and pushes Ella into asking Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

After some persuasion he agrees if they meet him at the garage later.

Will Foxy come up with the boozy goods?

DeMarcus asks Vicky (above) to be his date for the school prom. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) doesn’t want to drift even further apart from his ex, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) even though they’re no longer together.

DeMarcus decides to ask Vicky if she’ll be his date for prom.

Will she say yes?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4