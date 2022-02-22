‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ella Richardson gets HEARTBREAKING news!

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) gets some shattering news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Pregnant schoolgirl Ella is expecting a baby with her teenage boyfriend, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan).

However the couple haven’t been getting on well and in yesterday’s episode Ella gave Charlie an ultimatum.

In tonight’s episode, a defiant Ella insists on attending her first baby scan without Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) or Zara Morgan’s (Kelly Condron) support.

Cleo lets slip some news to teenage father, Charlie. (Image credit: C4)

However there’s trouble brewing when nurse, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin), accidentally reveals to Charlie that Ella is considering other options.

But all that pales into insignificance when Ella later gets some heart-breaking news.

What has happened?

James Nightingale had a reckless night and met a mystery stranger called Rafael. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, after a chaotic night, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) lends James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) a shoulder to cry on as James finally opens up.

James, who recently lost his mother Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) in the explosion at Salon De Thé, has been spiralling further and further out of control.

Yesterday he went out gambling and caught the attention of a man called Rafael who quickly made a move on James.

Tonight James makes a drastic decision that puts all his faith in Ste.

Verity was shocked to walk in on Shaq with another woman. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Theresa McQueen plays cupid as she tries to cheer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) up.

Verity was recently devastated when she went round to see her on-off boyfriend Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) only to discover he’d been in bed with another woman.

Will Verity be open to the idea of a new love interest or is it going to take a while before she’s over Shaq?

Plus, there’s more drama with the McQueens when Bobby Costello’s (Jayden Fox), lies start to unravel.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm