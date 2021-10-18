‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ella Richardson has a SHOCKING confession

Ella Richardson has a shocking confession to make in Hollyoaks.

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) stuns her mum Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) with more SHOCK news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, and with schoolgirl Ella’s mood still very low, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) who has been looking after Ella, arranges for her to meet up with her mum Mandy.

Ella, who spent months behind bars for her role in the death of Jordan Price (Connor Calland) has struggled to settle back into the village following her release from prison.

She has since had a huge falling out with her mum Mandy and recently ran away and went missing from the village before being found.

Mandy Richardson (pictured) and her daughter Ella have had a big falling out. (Image credit: C4)

She then announced she wanted nothing more to do with Mandy and would be moving in with Mandy’s ex, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and his partner Nancy.

Tonight Mandy meets up with estranged daughter Ella, however when she asks what’s troubling her, Ella comes out with a SHOCKING confession.

A worried Mandy then goes to extreme lengths in an attempt to help Ella but will her efforts only make things worse?

Sienna Blake is on a mission to get justice for Brody Hudson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Grace Black (Tamara Wall) warns Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) about her sister, Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) vendetta against Nate Denby (Chris Charles).

Liberty confronts Sienna about missing her meeting because of her obsession with tracking down the person who killed Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

However Sienna is single-minded and not going to rest until she has justice for Brody.

Later on, Sienna breaks into Grace and Nate’s flat in an attempt to get more clues and gather evidence.

Is she going to get caught out?

Sienna is on the hunt for evidence that Nate (pictured) killed Brody Hudson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) stall, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) is worried for Grace when she buys a dress for a date with Nate.

Brooke warns Grace to slow down with Nate in case he hurts her like her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) did.

Later, more revelations come to light about the man of mystery, Nate, when he meets with the person Lexi who he has been secretly chatting to on the phone.

Who is Lexi and what’s her relationship with Nate?

Leela Lomax doesn't think her brother Ste should be going out with James Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Leela isn’t too sure about her brother Ste Hay’s (Kieran Richardson) relationship with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Leela isn’t sure James is the best match for Ste but Ste wants to prove otherwise.

He invites Leela out for lunch at The Dog with James so she can get to know him better.

But how will the lunch date go?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm