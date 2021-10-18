‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ella Richardson has a SHOCKING confession
Airs Friday 29 October 2021 at 6.30pm on Channel 4.
Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) stuns her mum Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) with more SHOCK news in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, and with schoolgirl Ella’s mood still very low, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) who has been looking after Ella, arranges for her to meet up with her mum Mandy.
Ella, who spent months behind bars for her role in the death of Jordan Price (Connor Calland) has struggled to settle back into the village following her release from prison.
She has since had a huge falling out with her mum Mandy and recently ran away and went missing from the village before being found.
She then announced she wanted nothing more to do with Mandy and would be moving in with Mandy’s ex, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and his partner Nancy.
Tonight Mandy meets up with estranged daughter Ella, however when she asks what’s troubling her, Ella comes out with a SHOCKING confession.
A worried Mandy then goes to extreme lengths in an attempt to help Ella but will her efforts only make things worse?
Plus Grace Black (Tamara Wall) warns Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) about her sister, Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) vendetta against Nate Denby (Chris Charles).
Liberty confronts Sienna about missing her meeting because of her obsession with tracking down the person who killed Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).
However Sienna is single-minded and not going to rest until she has justice for Brody.
Later on, Sienna breaks into Grace and Nate’s flat in an attempt to get more clues and gather evidence.
Is she going to get caught out?
Over at Ripley Lennox’s (Ki Griffin) stall, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) is worried for Grace when she buys a dress for a date with Nate.
Brooke warns Grace to slow down with Nate in case he hurts her like her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) did.
Later, more revelations come to light about the man of mystery, Nate, when he meets with the person Lexi who he has been secretly chatting to on the phone.
Who is Lexi and what’s her relationship with Nate?
Plus, Leela isn’t too sure about her brother Ste Hay’s (Kieran Richardson) relationship with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).
Leela isn’t sure James is the best match for Ste but Ste wants to prove otherwise.
He invites Leela out for lunch at The Dog with James so she can get to know him better.
But how will the lunch date go?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.